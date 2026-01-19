New York Knicks center/ forward Mitchell​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Robinson made a heartfelt Facebook post on where he disclosed that he had suffered what he called a "mental breakdown" and a "realization check" that he "really needed" shortly before.

Robinson wrote that he appreciated the fans and those close to him who supported him, explaining that from conversations with people, he was "think and get confidence" in ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌himself.

In his Facebook post, Robinson wrote:

"Thank you everyone for checking on me! I feel a million times better I just had a mental breakdown /realization check which I really needed. After talking to most of you. really made me think and gain confidence in myself so I say that to say this no matter what life throws at you remember who you really are without you being a big hearted person the ones that turned on you wouldn't be able to do what they doing right now if it wasn't for you and that's a fact. Be proud of yourself cause not everybody in this world wanna see you win in life show em."

The Mystery Behind Mitchell Robinson's Posts

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ actual reason for Robinson's mental breakdown is still a mystery. Fans speculated about him leaving the Knicks, especially after he shared some cryptic messages on Facebook and Instagram, using captions like "Farewell" and "Moments I'll never forget." These posts made fans wonder if Robinson was perhaps signaling a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌trade.

But according to Knicks beat writer Steve Popper, the posts weren't basketball-related. Popper reached out to sources and was told that the posts meant "nothing basketball-related" and that he was simply enjoying his day off.

Popper tweeted: "Not to interrupt the football game, but reached out to a few sources on the Mitchell Robinson facebook posts and was told nothing basketball-related, 'Enjoy the day off,' and 'Mitch being Mitch.'"

Jan 9, 2026; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; New York Knicks center Mitchell Robinson (23) against the Phoenix Suns at Mortgage Matchup Center. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Robinson​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ is still very important for the Knicks. He's among the best rebounders in the league and a very defensive hardcourt presence.

On the other hand, his history of injuries and the fact that his contract is expiring have brought up questions about his staying with the team in the long run.

It is obvious that the Knicks didn't offer Robinson a contract extension in the offseason, and according to some media, the team management might be willing to trade him at the deadline if they get a better frontcourt player as a ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌return. The top names that are linked to trade are Nick Richards and Robert Williams III.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!