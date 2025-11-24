Three Questions Knicks Need to Answer Immediately

The New York Knicks have been off to an odd start to this NBA season. In Mike Brown's first season as head coach, the team seems to show flashes of greatness while also displaying the exact opposite.

Granted, the team has dealt with a fair share of injuries to major contributors in the rotation. Superstar point guard Jalen Brunson missed a pair of games due to a Grade 1 ankle sprain, OG Anunoby is out due to a hamstring strain, Landry Shamet recently suffered a shoulder injury and Mitchell Robinson is currently nursing an illness. Even then, healthy or not there are some concerning questions the Knicks need to answer before it is too late.

With the recent loss to the Orlando Magic, the Knicks are now the sixth seed in the East. With the Detroit Pistons surging as the team to beat in the East, Jalen Johnson flashing superstardom for the Atlanta Hawks and the Toronto Raptors finally clicking on both ends of the ball, the Knicks can easily continue to fall in the standings. Unless they can address these concerns and answer the questions we are all thinking.

Who can be Jalen Brunson's Robin?

Feb 20, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson (11) slaps hands with forward Mikal Bridges (25) after he made a play against the Chicago Bulls during the first half at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Jalen Brunson is the clear cut number one option for this Knicks team. Brunson is currently averaging 28.4 points per game and 6.8 assists on 47.6% shooting from the field and 36% from three point land. Brunson is for sure a lock for the All-Star Game and a potential All-NBA team member. Brunson has proven he can be the number one option on a team contending for a championship after he lead the Knicks to the Eastern Conference Finals last season.

But the question lies, if Brunson is being doubled or simply struggling, who is capable of stepping up? Most contending teams have a clear cut "Robin" to their flagship Batman. Jalen Williams when healthy is the robin for the Oklahoma City Thunder, Jamal Murray is the robin for the Denver Nuggets. As of right now Jalen Duran is proving he can be a Robin for the Detroit Pistons. Who could that be for New York? The easy answer is their five-time all-star stretch big, Karl-Anthony Towns. But the way that is looking (I will get to that soon), I believe the answer might lie elsewhere.

The potential answer is two-way wing Mikal Bridges. The Knicks sent a boatload of draft capital to the Brooklyn Nets to acquire Bridges last year. The Knicks also extended Bridges to a four-year $150-million dollar contract. If there was ever a time for Bridges to prove to the world he was worth the trade and the extension, it is right now. With Towns struggling to start the season and Anunoby out due to injury, Bridges can be that robin to Brunson's batman.

Bridges is averaging 16.3 points per game on astounding efficiency, shooting 51.1% from the field and 41.9% from beyond the arc. Normally playing off the ball and thriving on open threes from the corner, it is time for Bridges to show he is capable of beating a defender off the dribble, knocking down mid range jumpers off of creating space and being a trustworthy option in crunch time along with his former Villanova teammate. Bridges proved he can score 20-plus points per game, in which he did for the Nets in the 2022-23 season. If Bridges can be that guy he was in Brooklyn, the Knicks might have that answer after all.

Is it Time to Hit the Panic Button on KAT?

Nov 17, 2025; Miami, Florida, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) protects the basketball from Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. (11) during the fourth quarter at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

In another road loss for the New York Knicks, Towns struggled from the field yet again. In the 133-121 defeat to the Orlando Magic, Towns did finish with 24 points, but like has all season on the road, shot poorly from the field. Towns shot 6/14 from the field and 2/6 from three, while also turning the ball over four times.

Julius Randle is off to a scorching hot start for the Minnesota Timberwolves and Donte DiVincenzo is showing he is one of the better players in the league. Whereas Towns is showcasing he is not capable of playing at an all-star level while on the road. Granted, the Knicks and Timberwolves trade that saw Randle and DiVincenzo go to Minnesota and KAT go to New York was viewed as a win-win. With both teams making the Conference Finals, it was destined that it worked out for both sides. But as of right now for this season, it is looking like Randle has taken another leap and KAT is progressively getting worse by the day.

Towns has proven he can be an elite talent for the Knicks when they play in Madison Square Garden. But when the games get tougher, having to face opposing teams in their homes, with loud crowds in attendance, KAT crumbles. So far on the road, KAT is averaging 18.2 points on 37% from the field as a big and shooting 20% from three. Teams play half of their games on the road, if this is what is in store for the Knicks throughout the remainder of the season, they should hit the panic button on KAT. The complete 180 from when he plays at home is a concerning sight to behold. By the trade deadline, we will truly find out how the Knicks feel about Towns' future with the team. Until then, all they can do is hope Towns figures it out. Speaking of Towns' struggles on the road.

Can the Knicks Overcome a Slow Start on the Road?

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks head coach Mike Brown talks to the team during a timeout in the fourth quarter against the Memphis Grizzlies at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Although the Knicks are 9-6, only one of those wins were on the road. The only win was a controversial 115-113 win that went down to the wire against the dysfunctional Mavericks, who were without their superstar power forward, Anthony Davis Besides that lucky win, the Knicks have lost to the Miami Heat on two occasions, Chicago Bulls, Milwaukee Bucks and recently the Orlando Magic.

To be a championship level team, dominance must be showcased at home and on the road, if not many would consider a team like the Knicks, a pretender. Which so far this season, is hard to disagree with.

So far at home this season, the Knicks are averaging 124.7 points per game on 47 percent from the field and 40% from three, showcasing they are a dominant team at home. Whereas on the road, the Knicks are averaging nearly ten less points per game with an average of 115 points on similar efficiency, 45.5% from the field.

The significant difference has been the three point shooting for the Knicks. On the road, New York is shooting an awful 13.3% from three point land. That is a significant drop off from the 40 percent shooting at home and should be concerning for the Knicks moving forward, especially in Mike Brown's style of offense. The truth is, the elite teams in the league win games on the road. It is fairly easier to defend home court, fans roaring in attendance in support for their home team, not having to worry about traveling days leading up to the game and most of the time being more well rested than the away team.

The Knicks being dominant at home does not prove a thing. When there are teams like the Detroit Pistons who are 6-1 on the road, the Toronto Raptors who are 7-3 on the road and Atlanta Hawks who have already won eight games on the road, the Knicks look like a team in a tier below.

Let this sink in for a bit, the Knicks have the same amount of road wins as the Utah Jazz, Charlotte Hornets, Washington Wizards, Dallas Mavericks and New Orleans Pelicans. All of whom are nowhere near title contention and have their eyes on the highly anticipated 2026 NBA Draft. That is the same tier the Knicks are on when it comes to playing on the road. Can the Knicks overcome this disastrous start? It could be a difficult task but maybe with their upcoming road game against the Nets, the Knicks can look to forget about the rough start and move forward on a positive note.

