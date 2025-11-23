Time for Knicks' Second-Year Guard to Step Up

In the New York Knicks' recent 133-121 loss to the Orlando Magic, shooting guard Landry Shamet suffered an apparent right shoulder injury within the first two minutes of the game. This adds to what has been an injury-riddled season, especially in the backcourt.

Jalen Brunson missed a pair of games due to an ankle sprain, OG Anunoby is currently out nursing an hamstring strain. Even Miles McBride missed a game due to an illness in the loss to Orlando.

The pressure will be on Brunson to carry the load on the offensive end, pertaining to scoring and getting his teammates involved. Unless backup point guard Tyler Kolek can prove he is ready to play a critical role.

Who is Tyler Kolek?

For years under former head coach Tom Thibodeau, the Knicks starters, especially Brunson played majority of the 48 minutes in regulation. The all-star point guard has never really had a trustworthy backup floor general so far in his New York tenure. With McBride being more of a three-and-D guard and Jordan Clarkson playing the role of a microwave scorer off the bench, that leaves only one guard on the bench that fits the criteria, Tyler Kolek.

The Knicks traded for Kolek during the 2024 NBA Draft out of Marquette University. During his collegiate career at George Mason and Marquette, Kolek averaged 11.5 points, 4.2 rebounds, 6.2 assists and 1.6 steals per game. Kolek accomplished plenty of success in college including being two-time All-Big East and winning Big East Player of the Year in the 2022-2023 season.

When the Knicks took a chance on Kolek, many speculated he would fit the backup role to Brunson perfectly. Both, shorter guards, lefty, play with a chip on their shoulders and most importantly, they leave it all on the hardwood. Now is the time for Kolek to prove he is the ideal backup to the superstar point guard. With McBride most likely taking the injured Shamet’s spot in the starting lineup, Kolek will now be the main floor general off the bench.

Kolek has only played in 11 games so far this season, averaging a disappointing 7.5 minutes per contest. Expect those numbers to increase throughout the remainder of the year. The Knicks bench averages 36.4 points per game which is best for 17th in the league and average less than 10 assists per game.

Kolek's Potential Impact

With Kolek, who might be the only legitimate floor general on the roster, those numbers can skyrocket. The Knicks need to find out what they really have in the second-year scrappy guard. With Kolek being an unselfish player, capable defender and solid shooter, there is a possibility he can share the backcourt with Brunson.

The Knicks' offense could thrive with Kolek getting minutes. Kolek’s ability to control the pace of the offense, read the opposing team’s defenses, make the right pass and knock down threes makes him a perfect fit in this situation. It is best to know what you have, especially a team like the Knicks, who have had a roller coaster of a season just 15 games in.

