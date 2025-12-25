Knicks Struggle to Name Santa's Reindeer

When asked if they could name all of Santa's nine reindeer, the New York Knicks came up with some creative answers, including a few underdiscussed reindeer, like "Nixon" and "Connor."

"Absolutely not," Karl-Anthony Towns said. "What's the one with the red nose? Rudolph. There you go. That's all I got for you. One for nine. That's not efficient."

"No," Jalen Brunson said, laughing. "Just Rudolph."

Tyler Kolek quickly started riffing, singing, "Dancer, Dasher, Prancer...Rudolph, Vixen and Nixon and Trixen...tricks! Doing tricks."

there are a few new reindeer on our radar 😂 pic.twitter.com/3ULy4IuTzq — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) December 23, 2025

"Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen," Landry Shamet said, swiftly and with authority. Jordan Clarkson was more hesitant, saying, "Dasher, Connor, Blitzen, Rudolph, the Grinch, double O."

"Ooh. Rudolph, Dancer, Prancer, V-Vixen?" Miles McBride began. "Dasher, Comet, uhh, Cupid one? Ugh. Who are the last two?" When told they were Donner and Blitzen, McBride said, "I wanted to say these but I was like no way that's...Blitzen?"

"Hell no," Mikal Bridges said. "I just know Rudolph. Let me see if I can just randomly think of them. No."

Bridges went on to describe his regret that he didn't remember everybody on the team, noting that the "main guy" (Rudolph) sort of carries the rest.

"Dasher, Prancer, Rudolph, Dancer, Vixen, Comet," OG Anunoby began, as Josh Hart started scatting near him, approaching from the side. and appearing to nibble toward Anunoby's hands. Hart does not seem to have been consulted on his knowledge of the reindeer.

Fan Reaction

Fans in the comments were delighted by Shamet's ability to name deer, writing, "I’m not surprised Shamet knows that many reindeer." and "Shamet f---ing decent at everything 😭."

One fan reacted to Bridges' rant about the whole sleigh team, writing, "Mikal absolutely threw some edibles back before this🥴🤣", while others honed in on Clarkson's "Connor" invention. "Connor was crazy 00," one wrote, while others said, "JC with Connor 🤣🤣🤣" and "Connor?! 😂."

Fans also took note of this fascinating lip sync from Hart which was either silent or muted in the video, writing "Wth was Josh saying 🤣" and "nahh wth was @joshhart saying 😂😂😂😂😂."

The Knicks are slated to play the Cleveland Cavaliers at 12 pm EST on Christmas Day, and the showdown is unlikely to feature any such trivia. Hoping to improve on their 14-2 home record, the Knicks will likely have Brunson and Anunoby back after a brief rest for their recent loss to the Timberwolves.

Last Christmas, the Knicks beat the San Antonio Spurs 117-114 at home, led by a stunning 41-point game from Bridges.

