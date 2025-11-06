Knicks' Karl-Anthony Towns Can't Move On from Timberwolves Trade
New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns faced his former team for the second time since being traded from Minnesota to New York last October.
More than a year later, the emotional weight of the deal still worries the four-time All-Star. Following the Knicks' easy 137-114 victory over the Timberwolves at Madison Square Garden, Towns opened up about how difficult it remains to face his former franchise.
In his postgame interview, Towns admitted he is still struggling with the reality of leaving Minnesota after nine seasons. "I'm still stunned. I mean, I'm still stunned. It's weird," he said. The emotional connection to the Timberwolves remains strong, despite settling into his role with the Knicks.
Towns explained that while he feels more comfortable as a Knick now, seeing that Timberwolves jersey brings back difficult memories.
Towns nearly slipped during the interview when talking about Minnesota's performance. "I was about to say we, but they're a really good, really good team. So I expect nothing less from them," he revealed, showing he still feels connected to his former organization.
He also noted the special thing they built in Minnesota and continues to root for their success despite now being on the other side.
"It's weird when you see that Timberwolves jersey, especially the five black ones that I got and not being able to see Towns on the back. It's a weird feeling," Towns said, as per Chris Hine.
Strong Performance Against Former Team
On the court, Towns finished with 15 points and 10 rebounds in 31 minutes. While his numbers were not as impressive as in the previous game, he contributed to a dominant team performance in which the Knicks completely controlled the second half.
The Knicks' second-half dominance was the story of the game. New York outscored Minnesota 83-56 after trailing by four points at halftime. OG Anunoby led the way with 25 points, while Jalen Brunson added 23 points and 10 assists. Josh Hart also contributed 18 points off the bench.
Despite being listed as questionable with an illness overnight, Towns pushed through to face his former team. The big man woke up feeling under the weather but was cleared to play just before tipoff. It took a lot to keep Towns out of this emotionally significant matchup, and he suited up to help the Knicks improve to a perfect 5-0 at Madison Square Garden.
