Knicks Preparing for Injury-Riddled Heat in Showdown

The Miami Heat arrive in Madison Square Garden on Sunday evening with a depleted roster that could give the New York Knicks a golden opportunity to extend their dominance. With key contributors sidelined and uncertainty clouding their availability, Miami's injury crisis presents the perfect setup for the Knicks' red-hot offense to capitalize.

Miami's injury report reads like a nightmare scenario heading into this Eastern Conference showdown. Tyler Herro remains unavailable due to a right big toe contusion, marking his third consecutive game missed and eliminating the Heat's go-to scoring punch.

Pelle Larsson is out with a left ankle sprain, Nikola Jovic is sidelined with a right elbow injury, and Terry Rozier is notably away from the team for personal reasons.​

Andrew Wiggins carries lower back pain into the contest and is listed as questionable, potentially missing his first game since Nov. 24. Davion Mitchell is probable despite dealing with a left ankle sprain.

The only silver lining is Norman Powell remaining available, giving Miami at least one consistent offensive weapon in a decimated rotation.​

New York Knicks Injury Report

The Knicks aren't entirely healthy themselves, but their injury profile is significantly more manageable compared to Miami's crisis. Miles McBride remains sidelined with an ankle injury, and Landry Shamet is unavailable due to a shoulder ailment. However, the core remains intact.

Karl-Anthony Towns is probable with left knee soreness, while Josh Hart is also probable despite rectus abdominus strain concerns. Key players like OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson remain available, providing New York with a functional starting lineup capable of exploiting Miami's depth issues.

Dec 19, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) controls the ball against Philadelphia 76ers center Andre Drummond (1) during the third quarter at Madison Square Garden.

How Knicks Can Exploit Miami's Injury Chaos

With Herro and Rozier unavailable, the burden shifts squarely onto Powell to fuel Miami's offense, creating a massive opening for New York's perimeter defense. The Knicks' two-way wings can impose their will on both ends, particularly with Towns healthy to dominate the paint. Running offensive sets through Brunson and Towns becomes easier when Miami lacks the offensive dynamism to punish slow transitions.

Miami's 15-13 record reflects a team struggling with consistency, and its depleted backcourt presents a golden opportunity for Brunson to orchestrate without elite defensive pressure. The Knicks can attack the rim relentlessly and force Miami's thin rotation into foul trouble early.

Knicks Bounce Back Opportunity Before Christmas Slate

Currently positioned at 19-8 and riding momentum after their narrow 114-113 victory over Indiana, the Knicks view this matchup as a measuring-stick game before the Christmas slate. A decisive victory over a wounded Heat team validates their championship credentials while extending their 13-2 home-court mastery.

With the Cavaliers looming on Christmas Day, momentum becomes currency, and facing a compromised Miami offers the perfect chance to build it heading into the holiday stretch.

