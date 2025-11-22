Trade Demands Explode After Knicks' Mitchell Robinson's Viral Moment

Mitchell Robinson has always marched to the beat of his own drum, and lately, the beat has been more country than rap. The New York Knicks center is making headlines for picking country music in the locker room, turning simple music choices into a viral sensation that now has fans surprisingly calling for his trade.​

Robinson Chooses Morgan Wallen Over DMX

Recently, Robinson posted Snapchat videos from the Knicks locker room. In these clips, he seemed tired of hearing DMX’s iconic tracks bumping through the speakers.

Instead, Robinson jokingly asked if teammates could play some Morgan Wallen. For a team in New York City, where hip-hop is king, his country request just came off as hilarious for many fans.​

But the joke didn’t quite land with everyone. Knicks fans started lighting up social media, some debating, and a few seriously demanding a trade. The reason? Robinson’s bold request for country music over a New York rap legend’s greatest hits.​

Viral Backlash and Robinson's Response

The story got even bigger when Robinson fired back at the critics. On his Instagram story, he poked fun at trade talk, posting: “saying trade me over music is crazy work but do you.”

His style is unapologetic. He followed it up with a photo of himself, country music again in the background, and the caption: “i just live the way i talk.”

He wasn’t done, Robinson added, “you all 'city boys' don’t know how to live life,” taking another playful jab at his New York teammates and fans.​

Through it all, Robinson is staying true to himself. He grew up in Louisiana, and Morgan Wallen has always been high on his playlist.

For Robinson, country music isn't just a genre, it's a lifestyle. He’s happy to be different, even if it means catching heat from big city fans.​

Knicks Face Magic

All eyes will be back on the court soon. The Knicks are set to play the Orlando Magic, a key matchup as New York continues its push through the season. Robinson’s energy and defense will be crucial, whether the music blasting in the locker room is country or classic New York rap.​

weekend hoops 😎 pic.twitter.com/8KdG5gUrr1 — NEW YORK KNICKS (@nyknicks) November 22, 2025

Mitchell Robinson’s viral moment proves NBA locker rooms are just as lively as the games. His unique style keeps fans talking, music preferences and all.​

He is likely to average around 8-10 points per game this season. His focus will mainly be on defense and rebounding, but expect him to contribute solid scoring in the paint for the Knicks.

