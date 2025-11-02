Three Last-Minute Predictions For Knicks vs. Bulls
The New York Knicks return to Madison Square Garden looking to snap their three-game losing streak against the unbeaten Chicago Bulls.
After falling 135-125 in Chicago just two days ago, New York desperately needs this rematch to get back on track. The Bulls are riding high at 5-0, their best start since the Michael Jordan era.
Can the Knicks Capitalize on Home-Court Advantage Tonight?
The Knicks will take this game convincingly. New York is undefeated at home this season with a perfect 2-0 record. They beat the Celtics 105-95 and knocked off Cleveland in their Garden games. Meanwhile, all three losses came on the road.
The Bulls have only one road win this season against Memphis. They have not faced a hostile environment like Madison Square Garden yet. The Knicks crowd will be fired up after watching their team lose three straight.
Karl-Anthony Towns is probable despite his quad strain. He played through it in the last game with 22 points and 10 rebounds. Mitchell Robinson is questionable for the game. His defensive presence would be huge against Nikola Vucevic.
The Knicks know they cannot start the season 2-4. Expect them to come out with maximum energy and effort at home, where they have been dominant.
Karl-Anthony Towns Will Dominate With Double-Double Performance
Towns will have his best game in a Knicks uniform tonight. The big man has been adjusting to his new team, but he looked comfortable in the last meeting despite the loss. Playing at home should give him extra confidence.
Towns has a favorable matchup against Vucevic. The Bulls center is solid but not known for his defense. Towns can stretch the floor with his three-point shooting and punish Vucevic in the post.
The Knicks need their star acquisition to step up. At 7.5-point favorites, New York is expected to win big. That only happens if Towns plays like an All-Star. He will get plenty of touches in the offense.
With the Bulls missing Coby White and possibly Ayo Dosunmu due to injuries, their defensive depth is thin. Towns should exploit this weakness all night long. Expect a monster double-double performance from the big man.
Will Jalen Brunson Bounce Back Against Chicago's Defense?
Brunson will bounce back after scoring 29 in the loss. He is averaging over 31 points per game this season and has been exceptional at home. Against Boston, he dropped 31 points in the win.
The star point guard takes these matchups personally. After the Bulls held him to 29 points, he will be motivated for revenge. Chicago's backcourt injuries give him an easier matchup.
Brunson shot over 50 percent at home earlier this season. The Garden brings out his best. He will attack early and often, setting the tone for the entire team. Look for him to take over in the fourth quarter when the Knicks need clutch buckets.
Knicks: 118 Bulls: 107
