Knicks Roll Past Raptors for Fourth-Straight Win



What​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ seemed like an unlikely scenario when looking at the injury report is what actually happened at Scotiabank Arena on Jan. 28.

The Knicks had to deal with a depleted rotation against a confident Raptors team on a winning streak, as Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride were out and Josh Hart was a game-time decision before being given the greenlight to play.

New York didn't just survive the tough situation: they delivered their most complete performance in weeks, and with a second-half burst, they totally took apart Toronto with a 119-92 win and left no doubt that this team has a championship DNA.

The Knicks were down 51-47 at halftime, but they managed to completely turn the tables on their opponents with suffocating defense

Mikal Bridges outclassed his opponent with 30 points on 12-of-15 shooting from the field, while OG Anunoby scored 26 points.

This win added a new chapter to the Knicks' winning streak and perfectly demonstrated why the core of this team is still very powerful when they are ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌focused.

Bridges Takes Over

Bridges' performance was precise, making the right moves, hitting open threes, and getting to the basket with determination.

He was scoring all throughout the game but really took over in the third, assisting on the 35-19 quarter that ended Toronto's chances of winning.

He was not just scoring for scoring's sake; every basket seemed to give the Knicks more control over a game that was briefly slipping from ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌them.

OG's Revenge Game

OG​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Anunoby staged a statement game in the very arena where he honed his skills and eventually became an All-Defensive player.

The main part of his 26 points were locked-in defensive plays and transition baskets that each time killed any Raptors energy.

Anunoby's scoring from all three levels made the defense wary, and every defensive stop as well as every basket was a reminder of the price Toronto had to ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌pay.

Second-Half Domination

Jan 28, 2026; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) and center Ariel Hukporti (55) and forward Mohamed Diawara (51) defend against Toronto Raptors forward Brandon Ingram (3) during the second half at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Third-quarter​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ comebacks are the Knicks' trademark now, and they proved that once again. After a sloppy first half when Toronto dictated the game and dominated the boards, New York came out of the locker room with a new determination.

Their defense pressed, Brandon Ingram got fewer touches and was forced to take difficult shots. Karl-Anthony Towns dominated the boards while Jalen Brunson elegantly ran the team's offense.

When the fourth quarter started, the game was over-New York just kept playing and Toronto fell ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌apart.

Key Stats

Knicks

Mikal Bridges: 30 points, 4 assists, 1 rebounds​

30 points, 4 assists, 1 rebounds​ OG Anunoby: 26 points, 5 assists, 3 rebounds​

Raptors

Brandon Ingram: 27 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds​

27 points, 2 assists, 6 rebounds​ Scottie Barnes: 17 points, 5 assists, 10 rebounds​

