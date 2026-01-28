Knicks Get Tough Injury Update Ahead of Raptors Showdown

It​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ seems the New York Knicks just can't catch a break. While gearing up for a road game against the Toronto Rapots, they received tough news on their injury report.

The ‍team's injury report, posted by Knicks writer Steve Popper on Twitter, shows that Mitchell Robinson and Miles McBride have been ruled out, while Josh Hart is questionable with right ankle soreness.

The timing​‍‌ could not have been worse. On January 27 the Knicks took down the Sacramento Kings 103-87 and now have to fly to Toronto to play a team that has won four games in a row, including a very convincing win over reigning champs Oklahoma City Thunder. The Raptors have had three days off while New York is on a back-to-back. The game was a difficult one before; the injuries just made it a lot ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌harder.

Robinson's​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ absence affects the team's ability to rebound. He's been averaging 4.9 offensive rebounds in only 19.5 minutes per game, and those additional scoring opportunities might decide a close game. Without him to guard the rim, it is quite challenging to handle players such as Scottie Barnes who are very aggressive when attacking the ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌basket.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ loss of McBride also affects the backcourt depth. He is contributing 12.9 points off the bench, and his perimeter defense is a thing that would have been great against the Raptors. If Hart drops out too, that's three major players not coming back in a situation when the team needs ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌everyone.

What This Means for the Game

During​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Toronto's winning streak, Immanuel Quickley and Scottie Barnes have been a major part of the team's success. Earlier this week, Quickley had 40 against the Warriors and then he had a double-double of 23 points and 11 rebounds against Oklahoma City.

Without the defensive reinforcement coming from Robinson and McBride, it will be even more challenging to contain that ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌duo.

Karl-Anthony​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Towns and Jalen Brunson are the ones to take the load now. Towns had 17 points and grabbed 11 rebounds against Sacramento, but he will be required to step it up further for this game.

Brunson will be running the show all the time as McBride won't be there to assist in playmaking.

The​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌ Knicks have proven that they are able to win tough games during their three-game winning streak, but this will be a big test for their bench.

If Hart is out, players like Landry Shamet and Jordan Clarkson will most likely get more minutes. There are no doubts about winning a home game with the complete squad.

However, going on the road and winning while you are short-handed, tired, and playing against the team that is at their best? That is a completely different ​‍​‌‍​‍‌​‍​‌‍​‍‌challenge. This game was always going to be tough. Now it's one of the hardest the Knicks have faced all season.

