Knicks Share Concerning Update on Landry Shamet's Injury

The New York Knicks suffered a major blow as guard Landry Shamet exited the game against Orlando with what appears to be a re-injury to his troublesome right shoulder. The same shoulder that sidelined him during last year's preseason has become a worrying issue again.

What Happened to Landry Shamet?

Shamet collided with a hard screen set by Magic center Wendell Carter Jr. early in the first quarter. The impact appeared to dislocate his shoulder, and Shamet immediately rushed to the locker room, cradling his right arm. The Knicks ruled him out for the remainder of their 133-121 loss to Orlando.​



Mikal Bridges, a close friend of Shamet, shared his concerns after the game. "Dealing with probably same shoulder thing. Praying for best & hoping everything OK. Def. going to need him. I saw him at half. He said he was OK. As long as he's OK, his mental is OK. He knows more than me, but he's in good spirits," Bridges said as per Steve Popper of Newsday.

Josh Hart also addressed the mental toll of the injury on Shamet. "Hope he's good…physically…moreso mentally…Lan, someone who's been battling…it's tough…But now it's next man up; we gotta figure it out," Hart said.

Following the game, head coach provided limited details. "I don't know much about it…I think it's his right shoulder…Full evaluation next couple days," he said. The team will conduct a comprehensive assessment over the coming days to determine the severity of the issue.​

How Long Could Shamet Be Out?

This is the same shoulder Shamet dislocated during the 2024 preseason. He opted for rehab instead of surgery back then and missed time until December. Shoulder subluxations typically require 3-6 weeks for NBA players to return without surgery. However, re-injuries often complicate the timeline and increase the risk of future issues without surgical intervention.

Impact on the Knicks' Rotation

Nov 22, 2025; Orlando, Florida, USA; New York Knicks guard Landry Shamet (44) reacts after an injury against the Orlando Magic in the first quarter at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

The timing couldn't be worse for New York. Shamet had been enjoying his best stretch of the season, scoring in double figures for four straight games before the injury. He had just dropped a career-high 36 points against Miami days earlier.​

The Knicks now fall to 9-6 overall and struggle with a 1-5 road record. Losing Shamet removes a crucial rotation piece who had started six games this season due to other injuries. With depth already tested, the Knicks will need others to step up while Shamet undergoes evaluation and treatment.​

Expect Miles McBride and Jordan Clarkson to absorb most of Shamet's minutes.

