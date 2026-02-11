Knicks Should Keep Tabs on Mavericks Buyout Candidate

After months of speculation as to which New York Knicks would be moved or treated as expendable heading into trading season, the majority of the roster that brought the squad to the top-two seed more than halfway through the season will remain to see the campaign's vision through.

The only player they lost along the way was Guerschon Yabusele, one of the big signings of the offseason who never ended up factoring into the team's meaningful rotation. His shooting touch and scoring punch couldn't translate to a minimized role, and now that New York's effectively replacing him with a productive reserve in Jose Alvarado from the New Orleans Pelicans, they can bolster what they've already been building with another dogged defender to add to the bunch.

The on-court talent can finally leave the rumors and the noise in the past, but the organization's decision-makers still have more pivotal choiced to mull over; namely, who should they sign in the buyout market? The Yabusele trade left them with a bit more capital to mull over undervalued veterans around the league, and with one available big-league contract left to hand out, they sure wouldn't say no to a functional third center to do what Yabusele couldn't by filling the gaps between Karl-Anthony Towns and Mitchell Robinson-anchored lineups.

Jan 2, 2026; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks forward Guerschon Yabusele (28) reacts after getting injured in the second quarter against the Atlanta Hawks at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

The full extent of buyout options will be revealed slowly over the next few weeks as recently-traded veterans continue proving how much long-term value they hold to their new respective landing spots. But in the meantime, it would be worth the Knicks' time to circle any intriguing contenders should any big cuts clear the way for New York to add the cherry to the top of their deepened rotation.

The Athletic's James L. Edwards III laid out a few names to monitor, and among them was one player who'll interest anyone who's watched him over the last few months. Marvin Bagley III should no longer be known as just a draft bust, or the guy picked one spot ahead of Luka Doncic; he's a helpful center who'd help almost any bench lineup in the game, as he's spent months along the league's fringes proving.

Bagley's Knicks Fit

Few of the Washington Wizards' games through the first half of the 2025-26 season will be immortalized as Hardwood Classics, but many of the prospects that make up their extensive young core have enjoyed steps in the right direction at one of the development capitals of the league.

Bagley was far from a homegrown piece within Washington's ranks, having spent years journeying across the NBA in attempting to make something of his athletic and scoring potential. It wasn't until his second stint as a Wizard, a 38-game sample size in which he posted 10.1 points on 62.6% from the field, where he finally started raising eyebrows for the right reasons.

Jan 16, 2026; Sacramento, California, USA; Washington Wizards forward Marvin Bagley III (35) exits the game in the fourth quarter against the Sacramento Kings at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

His rebounding and second-chance potential was huge in helping to keep Washington's bench unit afloat, and he played well-enough off of the Wizards' bevy of budding playmakers to feast at the rim.

Above all else, though, his defense finally coming around was what flipped him into a talented big into one of the best-value backup centers in the league. Just like how the offense surged during his minutes with the other Wizards, his ability to fend off opposing second-units at the rim cushioned the team's admittedly-horrid defensive numbers.

He's currently a Dallas Maverick, thrown into the Anthony Davis trade as one of several expiring contracts, and unfortunately for the Knicks purposes, he made the most of his one game with his newest squad by stuffing the box score with 16 points, 12 points and four blocks. Should the Mavericks even decide that they'd be better off without him over these final 30 games, New York will be far from the only organization willing to hire him for his services.

For all of Bagley's travels, having now suited up for five NBA teams before turning 27, he's never been a Knick. But with Towns' defensive concerns and the usually-brittle Robinson's odd availability throughout this ongoing season, the contenders could use one more reliable two-way big to fortify the playoff rotation, especially one with good hands, strong touch, veteran know-how and a durable motor. And with Towns and Jalen Brunson leading the way, no amount of defenders are too many.

