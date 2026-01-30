Knicks Will Benefit From Winter Storm Schedule Change

The New York Knicks were luckily not directly impacted by Winter Storm Fern dropping massive amounts of snow and ice throughout the country. Instead, they have been playing great basketball recently.

However, other teams around the league weren’t so lucky. There were postponements, which have led to the NBA making changes to its schedule in the coming weeks.

Despite not having a game postponed, the Knicks are one of the teams that are being impacted by the fallout from the storm. And the changes being made are ones that they will benefit from.

As shared by Ian Begley of SNY, New York’s game on the road against the Memphis Grizzlies has been changed. Originally, they were set to travel to face the Grizzlies on March 18. Instead, they will be playing that game on April 1.

Knicks game against Grizzlies changes dates

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) looks to drive past New York Knicks guard Josh Hart (3) in the third quarter at Madison Square Garden. | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

What was originally supposed to be a three-game road trip will now be a four-game road trip for the Knicks. They are set to face the Charlotte Hornets, Oklahoma City Thunder, Houston Rockets and Memphis from March 26 through April 1.

The game against the Grizzlies will be the second night of a back-to-back. That will assuredly have some fans complaining that the league is once again sticking New York with a brutal schedule after what happened during the NBA Cup.

NBA says Knicks will play in Memphis on 4/1 instead of 3/18 to accommodate games that were postponed earlier in week due to winter storm. Game will be added to a 3-game road trip. So Knicks will play in CHA, OKC, HOU and MEM from 3/26-4/1. MEM game will be second of back-2-back — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 29, 2026

However, this change is one that the Knicks will benefit from greatly. In the original schedule, New York was playing Memphis on the second night of a back-to-back anyway.

There also would have been a lot more travel involved. The Knicks were scheduled to play the Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden on March 17 before traveling down south to take on the Grizzlies the next night.

That was a one-off trip down south, because the team’s next game would have been against the Brooklyn Nets at the Barclays Center on March 20. New York is now saved one trip because they are hitting Memphis after playing in Houston on March 31, a much shorter plane ride.

This change is giving the Knicks a nice break and reset. They will now have two days off between their matchups with the Pacers and Nets. Another added benefit is that they are now not leaving New York for nearly two weeks.

Schedule change allows Knicks to be home from 3/14-3/25. Lone road game in that span is at BKN on 3/20 — Ian Begley (@IanBegley) January 29, 2026

Because the trip to take on the Grizzlies was moved, the Knicks will be home from March 14 through March 25. The only road game they play during that time is against their crosstown rivals in Brooklyn, giving players ample time to rest.

While not an apples-to-apples comparison compared to the scheduling fiasco around the NBA Cup, this is one change that New York will benefit from greatly heading down the final stretch of the season.

