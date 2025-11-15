Knicks Win as Karl-Anthony Towns Dominates Heat

Karl-Anthony Towns put on a masterclass performance tonight, leading the New York Knicks to a commanding 140-132 victory over the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden in NBA Cup group play action.​

The big man was unstoppable all night, finishing with a spectacular stat line that showcased his true leadership. Towns poured in buckets from everywhere on the floor, hitting three-pointers, mid-range jumpers, and attacking the rim with authority throughout the game.​

Towns Shines Without Brunson

Playing without All-Star point guard Jalen Brunson, who sat out with an ankle injury, Towns seized the opportunity to take command of the offense. Miles McBride stepped into the starting point guard role and played brilliantly, facilitating quality looks for Towns throughout the game.​

Heat guard Davion Mitchell offered an intriguing pre-game take on facing the Knicks without their floor general.

"Him being out tonight makes them more dangerous too, they move the ball more, they're not really stagnant," Mitchell said.

His words came true as New York showcased unselfish, flowing basketball that Miami couldn't contain.​

Towns dominated especially in the second quarter, when the Knicks outscored Miami 46-33 to grab control. His ability to stretch the floor and punish Miami's interior defense kept the Heat off balance. He knocked down crucial three-pointers when defenders sagged off and attacked the paint relentlessly when they pressured him on the perimeter.​

Knicks Overcome Early Adversity

New York faced a significant setback early when OG Anunoby exited in the first quarter with a left hamstring strain. The forward, who had been averaging 17.1 points and 5.8 rebounds per game, left a void on both ends of the floor.​

Josh Hart replaced Anunoby in the lineup and delivered a gritty all-around performance. The versatile forward grabbed rebounds, facilitated the offense, and hit timely shots to keep the Knicks game going on. Mikal Bridges also stepped up with efficient scoring, while Landry Shamet provided valuable perimeter shooting.​

Jordan Clarkson energized the bench unit with his scoring punch, maintaining offensive rhythm during crucial stretches. The depth proved critical as New York weathered Miami's multiple comeback attempts.​

Norman Powell led Miami's offense with strong scoring, but the Heat couldn't match New York's balanced attack. The Knicks improved their record and secured their first NBA Cup victory in Group C play.

Towns' dominant showing proved that even without Brunson and Anunoby, this Knicks squad possesses championship-caliber depth and firepower.​

