Bold Predictions For Knicks' Karl Anthony Towns vs. Heat

Karl-Anthony Towns faces a prime opportunity when the New York Knicks host the Miami Heat at Madison Square Garden. With Bam Adebayo out for the Heat, and Jalen Brunson sidelined, Towns becomes the biggest player on the floor in every sense.

Towns has opened the season averaging 20.2 points and 12.6 rebounds while adjusting to Mike Brown's system. His field goal percentage sits at 42.9%, well below his career mark. But the volume and rebounding have stayed elite, and he's posted just one non-double-double all year.

Towns Will Dominate the Glass and Record 15-Plus Rebounds

Miami struggles on the boards without Adebayo. The Heat rank 25th in rebounding percentage this season, and their interior defense takes a major hit when their All-Star center is unavailable. Towns grabbed 18 boards against Miami earlier this season when Adebayo was actually playing.

The Heat will trot out Kel'el Ware and rely heavily on wings like Norman Powell and Andrew Wiggins. None of them can match up with a 7-footer who ranks second in the NBA in defensive rebounding percentage at 34.5%. Towns crashes the offensive glass hard, creating second-chance points that fuel New York's transition attack.

Miami plays fast, which means more possessions and more missed shots to collect. Towns thrives in that chaos. His size and positioning give him clean looks at rebounds other bigs can't reach. Fifteen feels like the floor, not the ceiling, especially with Adebayo watching from the sideline.

He'll Score 28-Plus Points as the Primary Option

Last season, Towns averaged 25.3 points and 11.1 rebounds in games without Brunson. Brown's offense wants him aggressive in pick-and-pop sets and trailing threes to stretch the floor.

His season-high came against Washington with 33 points, 13 rebounds and 5 assists. This game's setup mirrors that game almost perfectly. Miami's pace creates transition looks and early-clock opportunities, which should generate high-percentage chances for a player of his skill level.

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) looks to drive past Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) in the second quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

He should get post-ups, ball screens, spot-up threes and driving lanes all night. Miami's switching defense will struggle to contain his size and versatility. He can score on smaller defenders in the post and blow by bigger defenders off the dribble. The Heat lack anyone who can consistently check him one-on-one, which means help defense and double teams. That opens up kick-out opportunities and keeps the offense flowing through Towns as the hub.

New York runs more sets through him at the top of the arc when Brunson is unavailable. Expect heavy minutes and constant touches. Twenty-eight points feels conservative for a player of his talent against this matchup.

Towns Will Hit Five Threes and Punish Miami's Perimeter Defense

He's a career 40% shooter from deep and won the NBA Three-Point Contest in 2022. Miami's switching scheme will struggle to contest his size and release, especially on trail threes in transition. Brown wants the floor spaced, and Towns is the key.

He'll launch 8-10 attempts from beyond the arc. The Heat play faster than most teams, which creates more possessions and more three-point looks in rhythm. Towns thrives when he gets early touches and confidence from outside. This game provides that opportunity.

His ability to knock down threes forces Miami into making difficult decisions. They can't sag off or he'll bury open shots. They can't send hard closeouts or he'll drive past them. That dynamic creates advantages for Mikal Bridges and OG Anunoby cutting to the rim and spotting up in corners.

Five made threes would mark his best shooting night of the season and show he's finding his rhythm in Brown's system. The stage is set at Madison Square Garden, and Towns should deliver one of his signature performances when the Knicks need it most.

