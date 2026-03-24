Pelicans HC Looking Out for Knicks' Jose Alvarado Tricks

Jose Alvarado spent five years in New Orleans before the New York Knicks traded for him at the February deadline. Now his old team is visiting Madison Square Garden, and his former coach has a message ready.

The Pelicans interim head coach James Borrego spoke before the game, as he has watched Alvarado play close for years now. He knows it works, and he is not letting his team get caught slipping.

"Can't wait," he said. "Yeah, we better not get beat on his little antics, you know, the stuff he's doing out there. We better know what's coming with Jose."

The nickname "Grand Theft Alvarado" exists for a reason. When the other team is about to inbound the ball, Alvarado sneaks behind a defender near the baseline. He stays low, stays quiet, and waits. The second the ball is inbounded and the handler looks away, he shoots out and steals it.

"We're not gonna get beat on that OK? We can't get beat on that"



–– Coach James Borrego on former player Jose "Grand Theft" Alvarado as New Orleans visits the Garden tonight pic.twitter.com/ac3WewE1CK — New York Basketball (@NBA_NewYork) March 24, 2026

When the interviewer brought up that baseline trick specifically, Borrego doubled down.

"We're not going to get beat on that, okay? We can't get beat on that. We know what's coming with Jose," he said.

James Borrego on Facing Jose Alvarado at Madison Square Garden

Knowing what is coming and actually stopping it are two different things. Alvarado came out hot after joining New York, scoring 42 points in his first three games as a Knick. Then things slowed down. Over the next stretch he shot poorly and struggled to find his rhythm in a new system.

But he kept his head down and worked through it. He is back to averaging 6.1 points, 4.1 assists, and 1.1 steals through 20 games in New York, playing the kind of disruptive defense the Knicks brought him in to play.

But Borrego was not all business. When the interviewer mentioned Alvarado's new commercial featuring Patrick Ewing, the coach cracked a smile and made a very specific request.

"He's big time now, I guess," he joked. "He goes to New York. I'm going to shoot him a few texts. Now you better get, you better find me a restaurant tomorrow in New York. Take us out to dinner or something."

He made sure to include the whole roster too. "It's going to be fun. Not just me, the entire group. I know he's going to have a good time. See somebody that we all have great respect for."

Five years together builds something real. Borrego clearly still has a lot of respect for Alvarado. Tonight at the Garden though, he needs his team focused on stopping Alvarado the player.

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!