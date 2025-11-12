Stephen A. Smith Outshines Karl-Anthony Towns in Hilarious Knicks Ad

The New York Knicks released a comedic 30-second NBA 2K26 advertisement featuring ESPN's Stephen A. Smith and Karl-Anthony Towns that perfectly encapsulated the swagger surrounding this season at Madison Square Garden.​

The ad perfectly shows Smith's shameless self-promotion. Standing beside Towns, Smith launches into his signature hype mode: "I'm telling you this is gonna be a special season…we got something no other team has." When Towns responds with genuine enthusiasm — "I'm hype" — Smith continues building momentum: "A certified game changer. A playmaker. A big-time baller…A walking highlight reel."

The moment Towns asks the obvious question, "Who you talking about?" Smith delivers the punchline with perfect deadpan confidence: "Me."​

The 30-second spot blends Smith's bombastic personality with in-game footage of both personalities wearing Knicks jerseys.

Towns' reaction, shifting from excitement to bewildered skepticism, provides the ideal counterbalance, making the comedic timing land perfectly.

Can the Knicks Maintain Their Home Dominance?

The Knicks are currently riding a four-game winning streak and sit at 6-3 overall while holding first place in the Atlantic Division. Most impressively, they're undefeated at Madison Square Garden with a perfect 6-0 home record, winning by an average of 17.6 points per game at the Garden.

After dropping their first three road games to start the season, New York found its identity at home, scoring 40 points in the first quarter for a league-leading sixth time during their recent demolition of Brooklyn.​

Against Memphis, the Knicks look poised to extend that home dominance to 7-0 against a struggling Grizzlies squad sitting at 4-7. Jalen Brunson continues leading the charge with 27.2 points and 6.2 assists per game, while Towns chips in with 12.7 rebounds and solid scoring contributions.

Knicks Dominate NBA 2K26 Ratings

Nov 11, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson (11) looks to drive past Memphis Grizzlies forward Jaylen Wells (0) in the first quarter at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

In NBA 2K26, the Knicks roster reflects their real-world strength. Both Brunson and Towns earned 93 overall ratings, placing them among the game's elite players. OG Anunoby (87 overall), Mikal Bridges (86 overall), and Josh Hart (84 overall) round out a starting five that reads like a championship blueprint.

With seven different players rated at least 80 overall, New York should be among the most popular team selections for 2K players.​

What makes the Smith advertisement so effective is how it leverages his actual role as the Knicks' loudest national supporter. Smith never hesitates to proclaim New York's title aspirations on First Take, making his fictional hijacking of Towns' moment ring hilariously true to form.

