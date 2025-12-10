Knicks’ Jalen Brunson Has Hilarious Plan For Josh Hart’s Watch Thieves

New York Knicks superstar Jalen Brunson recently received 27 write-in votes for NYC mayor, the most of any city sports figure. When asked what he'd do if elected, his response had everyone laughing.

After news broke that Brunson garnered the most mayoral votes among New York athletes, Blake Griffin and other panel members couldn't resist asking the pointed question during a discussion. What would Brunson actually do if he became mayor for just one day? The Knicks star had a perfect answer.

"If I was mayor, whoever stole Josh's watches in New York City I would make sure they walk free," Brunson declared with a grin.

Jalen Brunson: "If I was mayor, whoever stole Josh's watches in New York City I would make sure they walk free." 🤣



The answer immediately sent the panel into laughter, perfectly showcasing the playful dynamic between the Villanova alums who now share the backcourt in Manhattan.​

What Happened To Hart's Watches?

Brunson's joke referenced a genuine robbery that occurred earlier this year. On September 5, Hart left a duffel bag containing expensive watches and jewelry in his room at The Dominick Hotel in SoHo. When he returned just an hour later, a watch case containing three watches and one bracelet valued at approximately $185,000 had vanished.​

Hart reported the theft three days later on September 8, but as of late November, police had made no arrests and couldn't provide a suspect description. While losing nearly $200,000 in valuables would devastate most people, Hart's ability to laugh at himself, combined with Brunson's relentless trolling, turned the unfortunate incident into one of the season's funniest running jokes.​

The Inside Joke Knicks Fans Need To Know

The now-viral inside joke began when LaMelo Ball accidentally drilled Jalen Brunson in the face with a no-look pass during the Knicks’ blowout win over the Hornets, a moment Josh Hart immediately turned into content.

Hart jumped on social media and quote-tweeted the clip with the perfectly timed line, “Way to use your head my boy @jalenbrunson1,” turning Brunson’s misfortune into a meme and setting the tone for the trolling that followed.

Hart’s joke aged quickly, as fans flipped the script, flooding timelines with memes that portrayed Brunson as the “mastermind” behind the heist, editing images of him as a masked robber sneaking off with Hart’s watches.

Brunson leaned into the bit too, reportedly pointing at his own watch before media availability and yelling, “Did they take this one, too?” at Hart, locking in one of the funniest ongoing inside jokes of the Knicks’ season.​

