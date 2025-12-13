Three Bold Last-Minute Predictions for Knicks vs. Magic

The New York Knicks arrive in Las Vegas one win from the NBA Cup final, carrying momentum, injury questions, and a familiar challenge in the Orlando Magic as they chase a statement semifinal victory.

This will be the fourth meeting between the sides, with Orlando taking the first two before New York answered with a gritty 106–100 victory on December 7.

That result, combined with eight wins in their last nine games, has the Knicks arriving in Vegas with real momentum and the expectation that this version of the team is built for single-elimination pressure.

Jalen Brunson’s “Flu Game” Style Performance

Brunson sounded clearly under the weather at media availability, coughing, hoarse, and “terrible” according to reporters, yet he is not listed on the official injury report and is expected to play.

Given his history of fighting through illness and the stage of a knockout semifinal, the bold but reasonable call is Brunson still logs heavy minutes and finishes in the 26–30 point range rather than an all-out explosion.​

Illness may sap some burst and lift, so expect more foul-drawing, mid-range craft, and pick-and-roll decision-making than rim pressure and constant three-point hunting. If his energy dips, Brown could stagger him more, leaning on secondary creation from Miles McBride’s replacement guards and Karl-Anthony Towns if his own status remains stable.​

Knicks Frontcourt Punishes Wagner Absence

Franz Wagner’s high ankle sprain removes Orlando’s best two-way wing and a key scoring partner for Paolo Banchero, thinning their forward rotation and hurting their half-court spacing. We can expect that New York’s frontcourt wins the efficiency battle decisively, with Towns and the Knicks’ bigs combining for 37-plus points and dominating the glass.​

Dec 5, 2025; New York, New York, USA; New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns (32) gestures after scoring in the first quarter against the Utah Jazz at Madison Square Garden. Mandatory Credit: Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images | Wendell Cruz-Imagn Images

Without Franz and with Moritz Wagner also out, Orlando will have to overextend Banchero and rely on smaller lineups or less experienced bigs. That gives Towns pick-and-pop space and opens second-chance opportunities for New York, even if KAT is not at full throttle and plays more as a floor-spacing hub than a bruiser inside.​

Defense-First Battle Finishes Under 210 Total Points

Both teams bring top-tier defensive profiles into this game, and the injuries only push things further toward a slower, more physical style. Orlando loses Wagner’s shot creation, while a less-than-100-percent Brunson nudges the Knicks toward a more methodical, half-court approach built on set actions and clock-draining possessions.​

The game finishes under 210 total points, with at least one team held under 103. New York’s wing defenders (OG Anunoby, Mikal Bridges) can throw length at Desmond Bane and Banchero, while Orlando’s size and discipline will test a Knicks offense that might not have peak Brunson burst.

A narrow, low-scoring contest keeps the door open for either side, even if the matchup and injury landscape slightly tilt the edge toward New York.​

Final Score Prediction: Knicks 108, Magic 98

