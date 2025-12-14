For a while, it genuinely felt like the New York Knicks and Giannis Antetokounmpo were on a collision course. The Knicks stacked assets, entered contender status, and quietly positioned themselves as the big-market, big-stage option if things ever soured in Milwaukee.

Now, even with mutual interest still very real, the path to actually pairing Giannis with Jalen Brunson at Madison Square Garden has become more complicated than ever.​

Recent reporting has made it clear that New York is no longer operating from a place of leverage. The Bucks spoke with the Knicks over the summer in what was described as an “exclusive” window, but nothing materialized, and both sides ultimately moved on as Milwaukee recommitted to trying to contend around its superstar.

At the same time, the Knicks’ own flexibility has narrowed as extensions, trades and apron rules have tightened what they can realistically offer in-season.​

Chris Haynes Reveals Giannis’ Preferred Markets

Into that backdrop came Chris Haynes’ eye-opening comments on which teams would line up for Giannis if the Bucks truly put him on the market.

“Knicks have interest in Giannis, Miami Heat have interest, Golden State has interest for years, Spurs, Timberwolves,” Haynes said, listing off a mix of glamour markets and developmental powerhouses. “For Giannis, ultimately, I think he’d like to have some sun and be in a big market. He wants to compete for a championship.”​



The Knicks clearly check the “big market” and “championship contention” boxes after back-to-back deep playoff runs, but that “sun” line is where New York’s problem really starts. Miami in particular looms as a terrifying alternative: a warm-weather destination with a proven culture, a track record of maximizing stars, and a front office that lives for these moments.​



Haynes went a step further when asked if Giannis would try to force his way specifically to New York.

“If you asked me this summer, I would’ve said yeah Knicks would be his 1st option, but now, you can’t really dictate to the Knicks in season. That makes it more complicated.”

That one line sums up the shift: New York went from being the presumed front-runner to just another heavyweight in a crowded field.​

Chris Haynes if Giannis will ask for only the Knicks



“If you asked me this summer, I would’ve said yeah Knicks would be his 1st option, but now, you can’t really dictate to the Knicks in season. That makes it more complicated”



This Giannis thing is getting very interesting 👀 https://t.co/3qdsTlwCtg pic.twitter.com/b5ANgZwFv0 — Heat Central (@HeatCulture13) December 13, 2025

Knicks’ Trade Reality Gets Messy

The Knicks’ current trade situation only adds to the drama. Because of previous deals, they have limited access to their own first-round picks and would have to lean heavily on swaps and remaining external assets to build a serious offer.

ESPN’s trade guides and various mock proposals have repeatedly highlighted that New York can’t simply out-draft-capital everyone the way Oklahoma City or San Antonio potentially could.​

Nov 29, 2025; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) reacts after scoring his 21,000th career point in the third quarter against the Brooklyn Nets at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images | Benny Sieu-Imagn Images

Additionally, any realistic Giannis package now almost certainly begins with Karl-Anthony Towns, who has been repeatedly mentioned as the key outgoing salary and centerpiece. Towns has fit well in New York and helped power them near the top of the East, which means moving him, and probably another core piece or two, would thin out the depth that makes this Knicks team so dangerous.​

Meanwhile, reports indicate Milwaukee has already entertained and declined concepts involving the Knicks, preferring either a cleaner reset or an offer that better aligns with their long-term vision. When combined with Giannis’ massive contract, looming supermax money, and the league’s new apron penalties, it forces any suitor, especially New York, to thread a very tight needle.​

So yes, the mutual interest is still there, and the Knicks remain firmly on Giannis Antetokounmpo’s radar. But as Chris Haynes hinted, the days of assuming he could simply point at New York and make it happen appear to be over, at least for now, and that is the huge problem the Knicks suddenly find themselves trying to solve.​

Make sure you bookmark Knicks on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!