Zuby Ejiofor Could Be Set Up for Knicks Heartbreak After Pre-Draft Comments

The first round of the 2026 NBA Draft is scheduled to tip off on Tuesday night, and Knicks fans, who are still basking in the glory of an NBA championship, are trying to figure out what the team will do with the No. 24 overall pick.

The Knicks could go in a variety of directions with their first selection in the draft. Leon Rose and Co. could take a swing at a backup big man, given the uncertainty around Mitchell Robinson, or they could look to add a scorer or shooter who can come off the bench.

The other options the Knicks could take are trading down from No. 24 overall or even taking a draft-and-stash prospect, which should not be ruled out, especially with Jim Dolan’s thoughts on the second apron. That said, if the Knicks go big man, St. John’s center Zuby Ejiofor could be an intriguing prospect late in the first round.

Ejiofor was recently on the "Eye on the Storm" podcast with David Berov and was asked how it would feel to be drafted by the Knicks, as he played some of his games at Madison Square Garden.

Zuby Ejiofor, who played his home games at Madison Square Garden, on what it would be like to be drafted by the New York Knicks:



"It's going to be definitely chaos, not just for me but my family as well they're going to go absolutely insane" #sjubb #nyk #knicks #nba pic.twitter.com/3NcfiJtxbA — Dave (@SJUDave) June 22, 2026

I think it would definitely be crazy. Obviously, the Johnnies’ fanbase and New York has showed me a lot of love. So if that does happen, I don’t even know how you guys would react, Ejiofor said. I mean, you guys would go absolutely nuts. Obviously, having been there at St. John’s and played at MSG, and then you tie in with the fact that New York just won the championship, so I think it would be a win on both sides. Zuby Ejiofor

Zuby Ejiofor’s Knicks dreams may or may not come to fruition

While it's great to see Ejiofor express excitement and light up when talking about continuing his basketball career at Madison Square Garden in the pros, there’s a possibility that the Knicks do not take him at No. 24.

For example, Ejiofor isn’t your prototypical big man like Robinson, as the former St. John’s center is undersized at 6-foot-7.5 (without shoes). But that didn’t stop Ejiofor from winning the 2026 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Center of the Year Award.

This past season with the Red Storm, Ejiofor averaged 16.3 points and 7.7 rebounds across 30 minutes per game. Ejiofor also produced 3.3 “stocks” per game, which includes steals and blocks, showcasing his prowess on the defensive side.

I’ve seen a lot of #Knicks fans suggest #Knicks should draft former St.Johns Forward -> ZUBY EJIOFOR



After watching more & more of his highlight reels -> it is easy to see why he looks to be the perfect fit & someone who could contribute right away off the bench.… — Angry Mike (@AngryMike24) June 22, 2026

Speaking of defense, Ejiofor had a 97.2 DRtg (defensive rating), ranked third in the Big East this past season, as he won Defensive Player of the Year. His ability to be physical will help him at the next level, but he won’t be a center. Ejiofor will likely play at power forward or small forward depending on the team.

The Knicks aren’t in desperate need of forwards as they have Josh Hart, Mikal Bridges, and OG Anunoby. With that in mind, the Knicks might feel compelled to take Isaiah Evans at No. 24, drop back a few picks to take Meleek Thomas, or trade the pick overall.

In Kevin Sweeney’s final mock draft on Sports Illustrated, he has the Knicks taking another big man from the Big East at No. 24 in Tarris Reed Jr., who has the better size and length that New York could better utilize if it can’t bring Robinson.

However, Sweeney also has the Knicks taking Ejiofor at the top of the second round with the No. 31 overall pick, which is not impossible. Nonetheless, the next 24-48 hours should be interesting for the Knicks and Ejiofor, as the former St. John’s star waits to see where his career goes next.