Anthony Edwards Takes Jab at Lakers Fans After Game 1 Upset
Game 1 of the Los Angeles Lakers and Minnesota Timberwolves playoff series was supposed to be about the Lakers holding down the fort at home. But instead, it turned into a blowout win for the Timberwolves as they ran the Lakers off the court.
It was a poor showing all around for Los Angeles, and a game that many fans would like to forget. Minnesota showed why many believe they could be a sleeper in the Western Conference, as the Lakers floundered.
But following the upset in Game 1, Timberwolves star Anthony Edwards seemed to take a slight jab at the fans of the Lakers.
"I wasn't out there for the half-court shot, but I mean [an] atmosphere like this, it's easy for me, man," Edwards said in his postgame press conference, via the Timberwolves. "I've played in Denver, man. Denver is [a] tough place to play in on the road. So, I mean it was nothing."
Edwards has never been shy about making his opinions known, and he didn't hold back here either. His confidence is what helps make him great, and he aimed it directly at the fan base in Los Angeles.
The home-court advantage that the Lakers have is supposed to be one of the best in the league, but it seems that Edwards wasn't fazed. The Timberwolves took it to the Lakers from the second quarter on to come away with a massive Game 1 win.
Edwards didn't have a great game, but his team picked things up. Minnesota is a complete team, and the Lakers got a major glimpse at that in Game 1.
Los Angeles will need to respond in Game 2, otherwise, this could be a very short series. The Lakers don't want to go to Minnesota down 0-2, so they will need to make some big adjustments before the second game of the series.
Game 2 will test the Lakers, but we will get to see what this team is made of. Sometimes teams have bad games in the postseason, but it is how they respond that normally tells the most about the team.
