Austin Reaves Injury Status For Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on their cross-town rivals, the Los Angeles Clippers, for the fourth and final time this season.
The Lakers will look to win the season series outright 3-1. They will play their 59th game of the season and continue their daunting March schedule.
The Lakers are in the thick of it now, but it will only get more difficult as they have four sets of back-to-backs they will play, most of them on the road.
This month will show us how true a contender the Lakers are, but only if they are healthy. Injuries have loomed for L.A., which could hurt them for tonight's matchup against the Clippers.
The Lakers will likely be without their star guard, Austin Reaves, for this matchup. Reaves is listed as doubtful due to a right calf issue. The good news is that he is listed as day-to-day, but tonight, they will likely be without the 26-year-old.
He suffered the injury on Friday against the Clippers. He played only nine minutes in that contest and scored six points.
Reaves will likely miss his sixth game of the season tonight.
In his last full game, Reaves was great, recording 23 points on 5-for-10 shooting from the field, six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 38 minutes against the Minnesota Timberwolves on Thursday.
In the season, Reaves is having his best season to date. His number has gone up every single season. As for this one, he is averaging 19.1 points per game, 4.2 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.1 steals while shooting 44.7 percent from the field and 36.2 percent from three in 53 games and 34.2 minutes of action.
In his career against the Clippers, Reaves averages 13.3 points per game and 4.0 assists while shooting 56.5 percent from the field and 46.7 percent from three.
The Lakers have been the hottest team for the last six-plus weeks, winning 17 of their last 21 games and have won five in a row. They will look to extend that streak tonight.
The Lakers are 10-3 against Pacific Division teams. The Lakers have a 3-4 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.
The Clippers are 6-5 in division play. The Clippers are fifth in the Western Conference with 16.7 fast break points per game, led by Norman Powell, averaging 5.0.
The Lakers will look to get their 38th win of the season and their 23rd win in front of their home fans.
