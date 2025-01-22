Massive Trade Proposal Has Lakers Land $23M Former NBA Champion
The Los Angeles Lakers are currently doing their best to stay out of the play-in tournament bracket in the competitive Western Conference.
After a too-close-for-comfort 102-101 win over the Brooklyn Nets recently, the Lakers moved to 6-4 in their last 10 contests.
The home victory for Los Angeles saw many bright spots, despite almost losing to the 14-win Nets squad. Austin Reaves earned a career-high points total with 38 and it was business as usual for LeBron James dropping 29 points, 8 assists, and 7 rebounds.
There was no Anthony Davis nor Dorian Finney-Smith, but this is not the type of game-play for legitimate title contenders. Only 12 bench points to Brooklyn's 49 showed not just depth issues for the Lakers, but a clear need to change things up.
This trade proposal, thanks to the Spotrac trade machine, shows the Lakers bringing in a key piece of a championship team to try and help with a title run of their own.
Lakers receive: Bruce Brown
Raptors receive: Rui Hachimura, Jalen Hood-Schifino, Christian Wood, a 2025 second-round draft pick
Brown has been recovering from a right knee surgery and has only made nine appearances this season. He has averaged 8.9 points in 18.2 minutes per game this season.
The main reason for adding Brown would be his championship experience. During his lone season with the Denver Nuggets in 2022-23, he averaged a career high 11.5 points per game on 48% shooting.
In the playoffs, he upped his productivity to 12 points per game on 51% shooting.
The 10-win Raptors get a very nice haul as a result of this trade. Hachimura, despite a down year, is still seeing 12.1 points and 5.2 rebounds per game and could be a nice building block for Toronto at only 26-years-old.
Former first-round pick Jalen Hood-Schifino is only 21-years-old, but hasn't quite developed on the Lakers timeline. A new home with the Raptors may prove to be a better fit.
Christian Wood and his 6.9 points and 5.1 rebounds per game will be a nice rotational piece for Toronto should they keep the 29-year-old from Long Beach, CA.
