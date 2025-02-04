Dorian Finney-Smith Injury Status for Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers have just pulled off a trade that not even a Hollywood script could have predicted.
Luka Doncic is now a Laker and Anthony Davis is now a member of the Dallas Mavericks.
Although there were other pieces and even another team involved, the Lakers still have basketball to play as they look ahead to Tuesday evening's matchup against the Los Angeles Clippers. Sitting at 28-19, the Lakers are the current No. 5 seed in a stacked Western Conference.
The Clippers are right at their heels at the No. 6 spot.
The Lake show needs every advantage they can get leading up to this crosstown matchup in the Clippers' Intuit Dome in Inglewood. That advantage may come by way of the injury report.
Although the newest superstar to make his way to Los Angeles in Luka Doncic is out, a different former Maverick who will be playing for the Lakers is Dorian Finney-Smith per The Athletic's Lakers insider Jovan Buha.
Gabe Vincent was upgraded to probable with his knee contusion and Cam Reddish is doubtful due to personal reasons, also reported by Buha.
The Lakers need to continue upon their hot streak winning eight of the last ten games and in the midst of a two-game win streak. They are coming off a 128-112 win over the New York Knicks Saturday night in what proved to be the least newsworthy item for L.A. that evening.
The Doncic-for-Davis shocker of a swap occurred hours after the road-win.
LeBron James, who had just enjoyed a 33 point, 12 assist, and 11 rebound triple-double, was in the midst of a dinner with his family when the news broke per Dave McMenamin. James was just as surprised as the basketball world upon hearing the news.
The full details of the deal saw the Lakers of course land Doncic, as well as Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris. Dallas gets Davis, along with Max Christie and the Lakers' 2029 first-round selection.
The Utah Jazz, included to make the money work for both sides, wound up with Jalen Hood-Schifino, the Clippers' second-round pick in 2025, and the Mavericks' 2025 second-rounder.
