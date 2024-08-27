Former 2020 Laker Calls Title Run ‘One of the Most Important Times of My Life’
2020 was one of the most memorable years in history as the entire world endured the effects of global pandemic caused by the COVID-19 virus. Professional sports were put on hold, masks were required, and people everywhere were confined to their homes.
The National Basketball Association suspended their season on March 11, 2020, which left uncertainty amongst its players. In June, the NBA approved their plan to resume the season at Disney World in Orlando Florida, inviting the 22 teams that were within six games of a playoff spot when the season was put on hiatus.
The Los Angeles Lakers were the last team standing as they went on to defeat the Miami Heat in six games adding a 17th title to their franchise. The 2020 Lakers were a force to be reckoned with as they dominated their western conference opponents in route to a title.
Former Laker now member of the Washington Wizards spoke with Nicole Ganglani of SB Nation to reflect on his time in Los Angeles.
“Everything — how to be a pro. How to motivate people, how to work, how to be a businessman, so many things. And I think that was one of the most important times of my life — taking a backseat and really watching and learning. And I think everything I’ve done then, I’m doing now, and trying to pay it forward and give it to people, too.”
When the Lakers opted to blow up their young core in order to bring in All-NBA power forward Anthony Davis, Kuzma was the player chosen to be protected by the front office. During his time as a member of the purple and gold the Swiss-army knife forward shined along LeBron James and Davis.
In order to mesh with the two hall of famers, Kuzma adjusted his game turning himself into a jack-of-all-trades. This versatility earned the former Utah Ute a huge payday with the Washington Wizards. After signing a three-year, $40 million contract extension with the Lakers in 2020, Kuzma was traded to Washington in a 2021 deal that sent Russell Westbrook to Los Angeles. L.A. traded Westbrook the next year.
Now in a leadership role with the Wizards, Kuzma recently signed a four-year extension worth $102 million. The experiences he learned during his time with the Lakers, will look to be useful as Kuzma is expected to be core piece for a young Wizards team built around himself, Jordan Poole, and recent No.2 overall pick in the 2024 NBA Draft Alex Sarr.
