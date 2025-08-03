Former Lakers Champion Dealing With Serious Financial Troubles: Report
Several former athletes in the world of sports have failed to be able to save their money after they are done playing. There have been documentaries made about the failure of some of the athletes to do so.
Unfortunately, it looks like former championship-winning Los Angeles Lakers forward Trevor Ariza did not heed any of those warnings. This is something that rookies are taught about during the Rookie Symposium, as well.
Ariza played 18 seasons in the NBA for 10 different teams. Despite accumulating a lot of money from those different teams, Ariza now claims that he has gone broke.
More news: Bronny James Reveals Why He Refuses to Rewatch Lakers Debut
Ariza claims that he can no longer afford the child support that he has to pay his ex-wife, due to the fact that his ex-wife took half of his estate, and the fact that she refuses to work, despite being capable of doing so.
This seems like a messy domestic situation that could have been avoided if Ariza had taken better care of his money. The Lakers certainly paid him a lot while he was playing for them over the years.
Ariza had two different stints with the Lakers, winning a title back in the 2008-09 season with Kobe Bryant. He also played his final season in the league in LA back in 2021-22.
While he was never considered a star player, Ariza was the perfect 3-and-D guy before that became a widely coveted archetype. He was a good perimeter defender and a solid 3-point shooter on almost every team he played.
More news: Lakers Interested in $60 Million All-Star Big Man, Under One Condition
Ariza will now have to sort out this issue with the courts and see what might be able to be done about his situation. It's always hard to see former players suffer from these kinds of issues.
The Lakers loved having Ariza on their team, especially when they were competing for titles. Lakers fans also loved him, and he became a fan favorite when he suited up for Los Angeles.
During his NBA career, Ariza averaged 10.4 points, 4.8 rebounds, and 2.1 assists per game. He shot 42.2 percent from the field and 35.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc.
More news: Lakers' LeBron James to the Knicks? NBA Insider Believes It's Possible
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.