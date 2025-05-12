Former Lakers Rival Gives Surprising Take on LeBron James Future, Playoff Exit
Former Sacramento Kings executive and legend Vlade Divac expressed optimism about the Los Angeles Lakers, even after the team's first-round exit in the 2025 NBA Playoffs.
Divac played for the Lakers for years; however, he was eventually traded for Kobe Bryant in what is now considered one of the best trades in history.
He almost retired after being sent to the Charlotte Hornets; however, he continued playing for another two years in the NBA and then played in Europe during the lockout.
He subsequently signed with the Sacramento Kings, where he played for five seasons before rejoining the Lakers for his final year and retiring in Los Angeles.
He became the general manager of the Kings after his notable playing career, departing from the franchise in 2020 and stepping back from the NBA.
During a run-in with TMZ, Divac expressed his thoughts on the team's performance and his perception of their performance level.
"Not good, not good. Hopefully next year they will do better," Divac told TMZ Sports.
Divac has reasons to be optimistic about the Lakers' future, especially since the team successfully restructured during the trade deadline and needed to develop chemistry on the fly.
With added moves and increased depth, the Lakers appear ready for another title challenge, despite the disappointing end to the season.
Divac mentioned another topic of discussion concerning the Lakers season: LeBron James's performance in the playoffs during his 22nd season in the NBA at age 40.
"Actually he did good job. Lot of respect for him," he said. Divac added that James would "absoloutely" be returning next year for what would be his 23rd season.
James has made it clear that he is in the final act of his career, with it dwindling and coming to a close sooner rather than later.
Every off-season for the past couple of years, he has mentioned that he will talk with his family about whether he should continue playing.
In terms of productivity, James has not lost a step and can provide a wealth of leadership and experience to what should be a radically different Lakers team in the upcoming season.
It will be up to Lakers President of Basketball Operations, Rob Pelinka, to build a roster that can maximize what James can still offer and complement their new star, Luka Doncic.
