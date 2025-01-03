Hawks All-Star Trae Young Downgraded Ahead of Lakers Matchup
Coming off a big win over the Portland Trail Blazers, the Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Atlanta Hawks. It will be the second night of a back-to-back for the Lakers and they will try to get another win.
According to the first initial injury reports, the Lakers could be taking on a Hawks team without star point guard Trae Young. Young is listed as questionable for the game as he deals with a right-hand contusion.
In addition to Young, Atlanta could be without a few other key players as well. Forward Jalen Johnson is listed as questionable as is guard Bogdan Bogdanovic.
Forward Larry Nance Jr. has been ruled out for this game as well as guard Kobe Bufkin. Center Cody Zeller is listed as questionable for Atlanta.
But the big fish for this Hawks team is Young. If Young is forced to miss this game, the Lakers would need to take advantage and make sure to come away with the win.
Young killed the Lakers the first time that these two teams met so Los Angeles would need to hone in on him if he does suit up. The guard has a certain shiftiness to him and he can shoot the lights out from beyond the 3-point line.
For the year, Young is averaging 22.3 points, 3.6 rebounds, 12.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. Young is also shooting a strange low from the 3-point line at 33.8 percent.
The Lakers have yet to release an injury report for themselves but it will likely have both LeBron James and Anthony Davis on it. Davis missed the game last night against the Trail Blazers as he deals with a lingering injury.
The team has been trying to make sure that he doesn't play too many games and it seemed like a strategic move. James did play and posted 38 points to help get the win.
Los Angeles hasn't normally had him playing in the second game of a back-to-back so his status vs Atlanta likely remains up in the air for now. If James can't go, others will need to step up to get the win before the Lakers head out onto the road for a few games.
