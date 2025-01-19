Jarred Vanderbilt Playing Status For Lakers vs Clippers
The Los Angeles Lakers will take on the Los Angeles Clippers for the first time this season, and for the first time, they will travel to the state-of-the-art Intuit Dome.
The Lakers will look for their 23rd win of the season over their cross-town rivals; however, they will do so without their defensive-minded forward Jarred Vanderbilt.
Vanderbilt is still ruled out as he is recovering from offseason foot injuries on both feet.
The 25-year-old is set to almost return, but head coach JJ Redick said it was not to be this past week.
Redick noted Vanderbilt is progressing well and is "close" to making his season debut; the Lakers want to see him get in some more live action in practice before clearing him to play.
Vanderbilt has been working his way back from May surgeries to address a right midfoot sprain and a bone spur in his left foot. Once he's cleared to resume playing, Vanderbilt could cause some significant changes to their rotation, including whether or not to continue playing center Jaxson Hayes.
On top of that, he will join the likes of Dorian Finney-Smith, another defensive maestro, as the Lakers' primary reserve option in the frontcourt.
The Lakers have missed Vanderbilt thus far in the seasons, as they are at the bottom of many defensive categories.
As things stand, the Lakers are 20th in opponent points per game, 20th in opponent average score margin, 24th in opponent fastbreak points per game, and 28th in opponent points in the paint per game.
The Lakers' defense has been abysmal, and Vanderbilt's return would do wonders for it.
Vanderbilt is a player who can guard players his size and smaller players, from point guards and shooting guards.
He is an apex athlete when it comes to his defense, and the Lakers have struggled mightily defending elite guards thus far.
The Lakers have an above-.500 record as things stand, but their defense and point differential have not been up to the standard of a playoff team.
Vanderbilt could play a massive role in that, as the Lakers give up more points than they average.
The Lakers will look to make a push as we approach the back half of the schedule, and the addition of Vanderbilt and a potential trade would do wonders to complete just that.
