Jaxson Hayes Injury Status For Lakers vs Suns
A member of the reeling Los Angeles Lakers' injured starting frontcourt is nearing a return to action for what would normally be a very winnable matinee matchup against the Phoenix Suns on Sunday.
Unfortunately, it's not LeBron James.
Per Dan Woike of The Los Angeles Times, center Jaxson Hayes is considered probable to suit up for the Phoenix clash. He's been sidelined since L.A.'s 113-109 victory against the New York Knicks on March 6 with a right knee contusion.
Five-time All-NBA guard Luka Doncic, who sat out the Lakers' 131-126 loss to the Denver Nuggets on Friday with a right ankle sprain, has seen his status upgraded to probable. Rookie sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, who scored 32 points against Denver, has meanwhile been downgraded — albeit to probable, a pretty optimistic status.
James (left groin strain), starting small forward Rui Hachimura (left patellar tendinopathy) and backup center/power forward Maxi Kleber (right foot surgery recovery) will sit out the bout.
Hayes essentially became the Lakers' starting center by default, following the team's trade of All-Star Anthony Davis, its decision to waive injured Christian Wood, L.A. rescinding its trade for Mark Williams, and Kleber's continued recovery from injury.
Now, after three straight games of Alex Len starting, Los Angeles fans finally appreciate what they have in Hayes.
In those three contests, the veteran buyout market signing has averaged a scant 1.3 points on 33.3 percent shooting, 3.3 rebounds, and 1.3 assists a night. The 7-footer has offered little resistance at the rim, and is not the lob threat that Hayes has been for All-Star Luka Doncic.
Potentially getting Hayes back is exciting, and might even be enough against a team as allergic to chemistry as the Suns. But Hayes is certainly not the only Laker fans are hoping returns sooner rather than later. While a Doncic return is at least possible, missing James and Hachimura once again is going to limit L.A.'s frontcourt versatility on both sides of the hardwood.
