Lakers' JJ Redick Sums Up LeBron James After Incredible Win vs Kings: 'It's Actually Insane'

Before JJ Redick became the head coach of the Los Angeles Lakers, he and LeBron James established a friendship as they hosted a podcast together. The two weren't always close during their playing careers, but knew of each other and eventually became podcast partners.
Redick was plenty aware of James' greatness, as practically everyone across the NBA is. He gained even greater knowledge of this as the two began podcasting together last season where they each shared their tremendous basketball IQ and broke down the game.
Redick has since gotten to see James upfront after becoming the team's coach, leading him and the team through camp and the preseason.
Yet despite all his time with James previously, Redick is as amazed by James as nearly everyone else.
James was electric during the Lakers' 131-127 win over the Sacramento Kings on Saturday. The 39-year-old recorded his first triple-double of the season, scoring 32 points while adding 14 rebounds, and 10 assists.
James stepped up during the fourth quarter, hitting all six of his attempts from the field. He scored 16 points in the final quarter, helping the Lakers come back to defeat the Kings and earned their third straight win to start the year.
“To just get that performance to start the fourth from LeBron, what can you say?” Lakers Redick said, via Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times. “We’ve all been very fortunate to watch his greatness for so long and the fact that he’s able to keep doing it, it’s just, it’s actually insane. It’s actually insane.”
James' longevity remains unmatched. He is entering the 22nd season of his career and still is one of the best players in the league. He can still take over a game, or the fourth quarter in any game, and hasn't seen any significant dropoff in his play.
James is already the NBA's all-time scoring leader, and the first player to score at least 40,000 points over his career. He literally makes the NBA All-Star team annually, and has maintained greatness over the entirety of his career that few other athletes in any sport have matched.
