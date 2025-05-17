Kobe Bryant's Daughter Honors Lakers Legend in Special Way
Hall of Fame former Los Angeles Lakers shooting guard Kobe Bryant may have passed away five years ago in a tragic helicopter accident, but the 18-time All-Star swingman has hardly been forgotten by his fans or those who loved him.
The 6-foot-6 pro, a five-time NBA champion, two-time Finals MVP, and the 2008 league MVP, was honored by his 22-year-old daughter Natalia — his eldest — in a special way as she graduated Cum Laude from USC's School of Cinematic Arts.
Bryant's widow, Vanessa, shared images of daughter Natalia's graduation sash on her official Instagram account, which included an iconic image of Kobe Bryant's Black Mamba logo.
"We're so proud of you!" Vanessa wrote in the post.
"Love you!!!" Natalia responded.
Bryant's then-13-year-old daughter Gianna and seven other souls also perished in the helicopter Kobe had been commandeering for a basketball game, during a particularly foggy morning.
Bryant is widely regarded as the second-best shooting guard in NBA history, behind only Chicago Bulls Hall of Famer Michael Jordan.
A 15-time All-NBA honoree and a 12-time All-Defensive Teamer, Bryant boasted career regular season averages of 25.0 points on .447/.329/.837 shooting splits, 5.2 rebounds, 4.7 assists, 1.4 steals and 0.5 blocks a night across 1,346 career bouts. He thrived alongside Hall of Fame big men Shaquille O'Neal and Pau Gasol.
Now, all three have had their jerseys retired by the Lakers. Bryant's Nos. 8 and 24 jerseys both adorn the rafters of Crypto.com Arena.
Bryant spent all 20 of his pro seasons with the Lakers, a rarity by the time he retired in 2016 at age 37. He and Vanessa had four children together, all daughters.
Since their passing, images of Kobe and Gianna Bryant — the latter of whom was expected to be a major NCAA prospect eventually — have found their way across buildings around the world.
