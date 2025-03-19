Lakers 'Feared' LeBron James Could Demand Trade After Luka Doncic Deal: Report
The Los Angeles Lakers' ownership and front office allegedly did not consult 21-time All-Star forward LeBron James before trading his good friend, 10-time All-Star big man Anthony Davis (along with a 2029 first-round draft pick and recently re-signed 3-and-D swingman Max Christie), to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for five-time All-NBA First Team guard Luka Doncic.
Dallas also shipped reserve bigs Maxi Kleber and Markieff Morris to Los Angeles in the trade. Both the Mavericks and Lakers sent out 2025 first-round draft picks to the Utah Jazz, who also absored the expiring contract of second-year forward Jalen Hood-Schifino.
Hood-Schifino, the No. 17 pick in the 2023 NBA Draft, was promptly cut by Utah, but has since found a home with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way contract.
While the Lakers franchise had operated to placate James since the four-time league MVP joined L.A. in free agency circa 2018, the move to acquire Doncic was made with an eye firmly on a future that at some point will no longer involve 40-year-old superstar James.
At 26, Doncic is a rising talent in or near his absolute prime, while James is years removed from his — although he's still performing at an All-NBA level, even now.
During a new episode of his show Buha's Block, Jovan Buha of The Athletic revealed that his sources had suggested it was possible James could demand to be dealt away from Los Angeles following the Doncic deal.
“I think there’s a sense of with LeBron, there’s — especially a big move like that, trading A.D. [Anthony Davis], remaking the franchise that there would be some sense of giving him a heads up," Buha said. "And the fact that there wasn’t, and his impending contract situation and Klutch [Sports, the agency that represents Davis and James] theoretically losing some power with A.D. getting traded that would potentially lead to him asking out or at least exploring that option."
James, clearly realizing that bringing in the best guy on a 2024 NBA Finals team could also abet his own present and open up the Lakers' championship window, opted to stay in L.A. The team has improved to a 42-25 record and the Western Conference's No. 4 overall seed, and could be a serious playoff threat, even after having surrendered some major defense in the post.
"I know from talking to some people around the situation, that was an initial fear," Buha said of James demanding a deal. "But really within the first 24 hours, that got snuffed out and it was clear that LeBron was going to be staying.”
The Lakers' new dynamic duo has certainly thrived when James and Doncic have played together.
This year, James is averaging 25.0 points on .517/.384/.700 shooting splits, 8.5 assists and 8.2 rebounds in 58 healthy games.
