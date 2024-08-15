Lakers 2024-25 Schedule: Best Games, Key Dates, and More
Will the Los Angeles Lakers have any more success in their 2024-25 regular season than they did in 2023-24?
L.A., led by All-NBA frontcourt superstars LeBron James and Anthony Davis, finished with the Western Conference's eighth-best record, 47-35, before besting the 49-33 New Orleans Pelicans in their play-in tournament matchup to secure the No. 7 seed and an early first round rematch against the 2023 NBA champion Denver Nuggets. Los Angeles fell, 4-1, in a brisk quarterfinal series. The Nuggets lost in a seven-game slugfest to the Minnesota Timberwolves, who incidentally are the Lakers' first opponents during the regular season, in an October 22 opening night bout.
At least James and Davis enjoyed a pretty exciting offseason. The dynamic duo emerged as two of the best players on a stacked Team USA Olympic squad, and rode an undefeated (6-0) tournament streak to a victory over Team France, led by All-Defensive First Team San Antonio Spurs superstar big man Victor Wembanyama. Timberwolves All-Defensive center Rudy Gobert played just 12 minutes off the bench in the decisive gold medal game, which the U.S. won, 98-87.
On Thursday, the NBA unveiled its complete regular season schedule. The Lakers' schedule, specifically, was shared by Jovan Buha of The Athletic:
Here are some key dates for the club.
Saturday, November 23 vs Denver Nuggets
The Lakers' first rematch against the team that has been the bane of their existence for the last two postseasons will be broadcast on NBA TV. The capped-out Nuggets should be notably weaker, having allowed unrestricted free agent starting shooting guard Kentavious Caldwell-Pope, himself an ex-2020 Lakers champ, without bringing on a high-level replacement. Unfortunately, outside of No. 17 draft pick Dalton Knecht, the Lakers have added exactly zero new expected rotation players.
Wednesday, Christmas Day at Golden State Warriors
For its 30th regular season matchup of the season, Los Angeles will suit up against another club that looks likely to be in the mix for a lower playoff seed in the West. James and Davis' sharpshooting Team USA comrade, All-NBA point guard Stephen Curry, leads a Warriors squad that will feature a trio of ostensible Klay Thompson and Chris Paul replacements, in ex-Philadelphia 76ers guards DeAnthony Melton and Buddy Hield, plus former Minnesota Timberwolves forward Kyle "Slow-Mo" Anderson. This should be a good measuring stick game, during which L.A. GM Rob Pelinka should be able to take stock of his club's standing around one of its chief competitors. The game will be the penultimate contest of the day, and is set to tip off at 5 p.m. PT on ABC.
Tuesday, February 4 at L.A. Clippers
The Lakers' final game ahead of the trade deadline will be their second matchup at the Clippers' new arena, Intuit Dome. This year's trade deadline this season is set for February 6, at 12 p.m. PT. This will also be the second battle of L.A. matchup between the two squads on the season, barring an encounter during the Emirates NBA Cup semis or finals in December. With All-NBA combo forward Paul George having inked a maximum four-season, $211.6 million agreement with the Philadelphia 76ers, the Clippers behind an aging Kawhi Leonard and James Harden don't appear destined to contend for much this year, either, outside of a lower playoff seed. The Lakers' upside is higher, given the still-potent ability of James and Davis.
The Lakers will also be a big participant in the NBA''s freshly announced Rivalries Week run, a five-game event from January 21-25.. Los Angeles will square off against the reigning league champion Boston Celtics, who've 18 titles to Los Angeles' 17, at 7 p.m. PT on Thursday, January 23. The Lakers will also be featured on the final day of the week, a closing 5:30 p.m. PT ABC bout between the Lakers and Golden State Warriors.
