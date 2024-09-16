Lakers Among Top 8 Favorites to Acquire East All-Star if He Demands Trade
The Los Angeles Lakers will soon commence their 2024-25 season. The NBA offseason never disappoints, but the opposite can be said for the Lakers and their offseason.
L.A. will enter this new season with virtually the same team. Luckily, they have LeBron James and Anthony Davis on their side, but other than that, nothing has changed.
The Lakers and the city of Los Angeles are driven by stars. L.A. is a star-driven town; sooner rather than later, they will attract a star post-LeBron James era. Whether that's via trade or free agency, the Lakers will soon acquire another to potentially pair alongside Davis.
The only question that remains is who it will be. The NBA moves fast, so it could be anyone; however, according to Bovada Official, the Lakers could be in play for Eastern Conference All-Star forward Jimmy Butler.
The Lakers have the seventh-highest odds of landing Butler if he decides to leave the Miami Heat.
The Lakers have +1100 odds of landing Butler, potentially.
The six teams in front of the Lakers are the Clippers, Pelicans, Spurs, Rockets, Warriors, and the Brooklyn Nets as the front runners.
Butler and the rumors to the Nets have swirled for the last month and a half. Brian Lewis of the New York Post said that Butler could think about free agency next summer, and the Nets could be front runners for him.
"The six-time All-Star is the most accomplished standout on that list not named James, and he likes Brooklyn, according to sources close to the player."
The Nets may not seem hot on paper at the moment, but a lot can happen a year from now. The Nets are projected to have a ton of money to spend next offseason and will have the draft capital to trade for another big star if they choose to do so.
Butler's time in Miami could be winding down. The 35-year-old was eligible for a contract extension this summer, but Heat president Pat Riley refused to pay Butler.
Butler has a player option after this upcoming season and is set to be an unrestricted free agent at the age of 37. It's safe to say that if the Heat doesn't make a move on Butler, he will undoubtedly exercise his player options and potentially find a new home.
Butler is still among the best players in the NBA, especially when the lights are at their brightest. In his five seasons in Miami, Butler has averaged 21.3 points per game, 6.1 rebounds, 5.7 assists, and 1.7 steals while shooting 49.6 percent from the field and 30.3 percent from three.
