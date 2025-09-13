Lakers' Bronny James Talks 'Crazy' First LA Game with LeBron
Lakers guard Bronny James gave an interesting insight on his historic NBA debut last season, where he and his father, LeBron James, became the first father-son duo to play together in an NBA game.
James, who appeared on golf personality Grant Horvat's YouTube channel in an attempt to shoot under 60, said that his nerves were high as he prepared to make his debut.
“It was nuts, it was crazy. A crazy experience to be a part of, but like the nervousness. It was out of the roof,” James told Horvat. “I wasn’t shaking, but you know, I was ready to go out and play, but it’s different when your dad’s on the team. You got expectations. The Lakers, franchise has expectations. Yeah for sure, I’m a basketball head, so it was fun to just be out there and step on an NBA floor for the first time. It was crazy.”
James finished the night with just one rebound after missing his only two shots in his three minutes of action. But nevertheless, history was made.
The 20-year-old finished the season with 27 appearances, including one start, but averaged just under 7 minutes per game. His season-high came in March against the Milwaukee Bucks, when James made 7-of-10 field goals for 17 points, adding five assists and three rebounds.
While over the offseason Bronny has been training for a stronger showing in his second year in the league, it's clear that he – and his All-Star father – have been hitting the links. James said he had only been golfing for around four months and that teammate Austin Reaves had helped him get into the game. Despite the brief amount of time James has been playing, he had some shots that would make golf greats like Tommy Fleetwood turn their heads.
However, while Bronny and LeBron have both been hitting the links this offseason, Bronny said that they have yet to go head-to-head to determine the superior golfer in the James family.
"We've played with each other, but haven't gone head to head. I feel like we gotta get a little more... maybe three more months, sharpen up our game a little bit," James told Horvat.
