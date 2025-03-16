Lakers' Dorian Finney Smith, Gabe Vincent Injury Status Upgraded For Game vs Suns
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Phoenix Suns today as they look to snap a four-game losing streak. Los Angeles will be returning home for this game after a rough road trip that saw them lose each game.
But the Lakers believe that they can get back on track against the Suns today. Despite all the injuries that this team has dealt with in recent weeks, Los Angeles could be getting some big pieces back.
Both forward Dorian Finney-Smith and guard Gabe Vincent have seen their injury status be upgraded. Each player was originally listed as questionable for the game but now they are listed as probable for this matchup against the Suns.
If either of these two players returns to the lineup today, it would be massive for the Lakers. Los Angeles has been hit hard with injuries in recent weeks to both star players and key role players.
We should know the official status as we get closer to the game start today.
Star forward LeBron James has been out for over a week while he recovers from a groin injury. But head coach JJ Redick believes that he could be back with the team fairly soon.
Forward Rui Hachimura has been out for several weeks now but he also could be back shortly. The Lakers need these players on the floor if they want to have any chance to win this season.
In just a week, the Lakers have gone from being the No. 2 seed in the Western Conference to being the No. 5 seed. They are falling fast while the teams ahead and behind them continue to win games at an alarming rate.
If the Lakers want to stop the bleeding, they will need their roster to get healthy. But this team is focused on the postseason only and they believe that if they can enter the playoffs healthy, they can take down any opponent in their way this year.
