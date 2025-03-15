Lakers' JJ Redick Offers Latest Injury Update on LeBron James, Rui Hachimura
The Los Angeles Lakers are in the midst of a four-game losing streak and they are falling down the Western Conference standings very quickly. In such a tightly-contested conference, every game matters, and the Lakers have fallen short of late.
Part of this has been due to injuries hitting this team at the worst time. Star forward LeBron James has been out for a week due to a groin injury that he suffered.
Forward Rui Hachimura has also missed some time due to an injury. Additionally, so has center Jaxson Hayes, leaving the Lakers very shorthanded at a crucial time in the season.
However, head coach JJ Redick has provided a big update on the status of all three players. Redick has said that it's possible all three could return within the next week.
The first-year head coach pointed out that it could be within two days or seven but they are all close to returning.
This is great news for a Lakers team that is reeling right now. With all the injuries, the Lakers have quickly fallen from being the No. 2 seed in the West to now being the No. 5 seed.
But if they can get their players back fairly soon, they should be able to right the ship. Before the injuries all hit, the Lakers were on fire, winning eight straight games.
As long as the Lakers are healthy for the postseason, they believe that they can compete against anyone in the NBA. With James and co-star Luka Doncic running the show, Los Angeles is as dangerous as anyone in the entire league.
Health is of the utmost importance and the hope is that these key players can return to the lineup sooner rather than later. The playoff seeding for the Lakers likely depends on them returning to the team soon.
