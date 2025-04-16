Lakers First Round Playoff Schedule vs Timberwolves Officially Revealed
The Los Angeles Lakers will be facing off against the Minnesota Timberwolves in the first round of the postseason. After clinching the No. 3 seed in the Western Conference playoff picture, Los Angeles will have home court advantage for the series.
Read more: Lakers First Round Playoff Series Set, Will Face Off Against Timberwolves
The schedule for the playoff series has officially dropped. Game 1 between these two teams will take place starting on Saturday at Crypto.com Arena.
The two teams split the season series, with each side taking both games on their home floor. Los Angeles opened the year against Minnesota, and now will face off against them in the postseason.
The Timberwolves present a series of challenges for the Lakers as their length and size could cause problems. But the Lakers are a confident group, and will be ready to go when the playoffs kick off next weekend.
More news: Wild Fan Theory Reveals Why Lakers and JJ Redick Must Win Championship This Year
With LeBron James and Luka Doncic at the helm, the Lakers believe that they can go on a run for another NBA title. This team hasn't been together very long, but they have thrived on the court together very well.
This series will have no shortage of firepower with the two stars of the Lakers, as well as Timberwolves star guard Anthony Edwards. Edwards is one of the best players in the entire NBA, so the Lakers will need to make sure they contain him as best they can.
Center Rudy Gobert could cause some issues for the Lakers as well, especially due to their lack of size in the middle. But Jaxson Hayes has filled in nicely for Los Angeles, and will be expected to play a big role in this series.
All in all, the Lakers will enter this series favored to win, but it won't be easy. This matchup is going to take a total team effort from everyone if they want to take down Minnesota to advance to the next round of the playoffs.
More Lakers news: Ranking Biggest Threats to Lakers in First Round of Playoffs
Luka Doncic's Slovenian Teammate Destroys Nico Harrison With Wild Image
'Locker Room is Water,' Lakers Cause 17k Worth of Damage After Playoff Clinch
'He Will Be Exposed,' NBA Insider Slams Lakers' Star's Playoff Ability
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.