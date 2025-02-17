Lakers' Gabe Vincent Elected to NBA Players Association Executive Committee
Los Angeles Lakers guard Gabe Vincent has been elected by the National Basketball Players Association’s Board of Player Reps to serve as Vice President on the NBPA Executive Committee.
ESPN's Shams Charania shared via X.
The NBPA Executive Committee is comprised of nine members: the President, First Vice-President, Secretary-Treasurer, and six additional Vice-Presidents. The terms of office for the President and First Vice-President are four years, while the Secretary-Treasurer and Vice-Presidents serve three-year terms.
Vincent was elected alongside Knicks All-Star Karl-Anthony Towns as Player Reps as Vice Presidents on the NBPA Executive Committee.
Vincent and Towns will be the two new additions, beginning their three-year terms in the NBPA EC.
The 28-year-old guard is in his second season as a Laker, and after a disappointing first year that was decimated by injuries, his second season has gone a lot smoother.
After an impressive playoff outing with the Miami Heat in 2023, Vincent arrived in Los Angeles full of optimism heading into the 2023-24 season.
However, the last season was not ideal for both parties, as Vincent played only 11 games due to knee issues. But that is all behind them now, as he is playing great basketball for the Lakers this season.
In the season, Vincent is averaging 5.7 points per game, 1.2 rebounds, and 1.5 assists while shooting 40.9 percent from the field and 35 percent from three in 20.4 minutes of action.
The Lakers will expect big things out of Vicent as they hit this important 30-game stretch for the team from now till the end of the season in mid-April.
L.A. will look to be the team to beat form now till what they hope is mid-June. Vincent played a vital role for the Heat in the playoffs, and they expect that to translate with the Lakers.
The Lakers will return to the court on Wednesday as they get set to face the Charlotte Hornets in a makeup game from Jan. 9.
L.A. sits with a 32-20 record through their first 52 games and is only three games back of the two seeds in the Western Conference standings.
