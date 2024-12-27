Lakers Injury Report: LeBron James Could Miss Kings Game With New Ailment
The Los Angeles Lakers will be taking on the Sacramento Kings for the third time in about a week. Los Angeles took the two other meetings but this time, the scene shifts back to Crypto.com Arena.
However, the Lakers could be without some key players for the game. Star forward LeBron James has been listed as questionable for this game due to an illness.
Head coach JJ Redick said that James was excused from practice on Friday. Additionally, forward Rui Hachimura was also listed as questionable due to an illness as well.
James' co-star Anthony Davis is also listed as questionable for this game. Davis suffered an injury during the Lakers win over the Golden State Warriors on Christmas Day and his status remains up in the air.
James and the rest of the Lakers were able to hold off the Warriors without the services of Davis to pick up a massive win. If Davis can't go, James will once again shoulder the burden of the offense in this game.
It remains to be seen who the Lakers will have for this game against the Kings but they will push forward nonetheless. The hope is that at least one of their two stars will be able to suit up against Sacramento as they look to sweep the season series with their Northern California rival.
After years of losing to the Kings, the Lakers have dominated them so far this season. It has helped the Lakers take control in the standings and they currently hold the tiebreaker over Sacramento for postseason seeding purposes.
If James and Davis can't go for this game, guard Austin Reaves will need to step up for the Lakers. Reaves was the hero for Los Angeles against the Warriors, hitting the eventual game-winning shot to sink Golden State.
Los Angeles currently holds a record of 17-13, currently slotted in sixth place within the Western Conference standings. For the Lakers to maintain their current progress, getting another win over the Kings could go a long way.
The hope is that the two stars can suit up for this contest and give the team the best chance to win.
