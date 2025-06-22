Lakers' LeBron James Eyes Unique Career Change Following Retirement
Los Angeles Lakers star LeBron James is 40 years old and entering his 23rd season in the NBA, though his playing career is coming to an end soon.
Since he only has a couple more seasons left in him, James began questioning his future role within the larger media landscape.
He owns a media company himself, alongside a podcast with Steve Nash, Mind the Game, though James recently voiced a more ambitious plan for his future.
As one of the most famous athletes in the world, he will have plenty of options to go through, from movies to TV shows to broadcasting.
During an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, James declared his willingness to act in a role other than his.
"I think that all will boil down to the creative writing and to the role. If the role is appropriate and I feel like I can nail it, then I wouldn’t mind doing that at all. I feel like I could turn and be someone else that’s not LeBron James," he told THR.
"In Trainwreck, my name was not LeBron James. But it was a version of me, my typical self, [just] playing Bill Hader’s best friend during that movie.
"But, yeah, I would love to explore, and if the scripts start to roll in and there’s an opportunity for me to do some acting and I have the time — obviously, post-career — I don’t mind looking at it and seeing if I can make it happen, for sure."
James' playing future is still unknown. Reports indicate that he will opt into the final year of his current contract, playing the season out and reassessing how his body feels.
James' son Bryce is entering his freshman year at Arizona, and a solid freshman season could make him NBA-bound, which could possibly further extend his father's career.
Once LeBron James does end up hanging up his sneakers, a foray into the films seems on the cards for his next chapter.
More Lakers news:
Luka Doncic Breaks Silence on Lakers Selling Team to Mark Walter
Lakers Agree to Sell Majority Ownership to Dodgers Owner in Shocking Move
Lakers Blow Past Celtics With Historic $10B Sale
Lakers' Lebron James Provides Massive Update on Knee Injury, Timeline Return
Lakers News: Lamar Odom Reveals Kobe Bryant’s Impact on His Gambling Recovery
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.