Lakers Agree to Sell Majority Ownership to Dodgers Owner in Shocking Move
The Los Angeles Lakers are being sold. The Buss family has agreed to sell the team.
ESPN NBA insider Shams Charania reported the news on social media.
"BREAKING: The Buss family is entering an agreement to sell majority ownership of the Los Angeles Lakers to Mark Walter, the CEO and chairman of diversified holding company TWG Global, sources tell ESPN. Jeanie Buss will continue to serve in her role as Governor after the sale."
This is huge news for the Lakers and could change everything for the team. Jeanie Buss will continue to stay in her role as Govenor of this team.
However, this could be a big change to how the team is run. Mark Walter has had a minority stake in the Lakers and now will be the full-time owner.
"Walter has been a minority stakeholder in the Lakers since 2021 and has interests in multiple professional sports organizations, including the LA Dodgers, WNBA's Los Angeles Sparks, the Billie Jean Cup, Cadillac Formula 1 team and the Professional Women's Hockey League."
Los Angeles still has a salary cap to deal with, but this could change everything for how the Lakers approach team-building. The status of Rob Pelinka and other members of the front office is also at risk now.
We won't know the exact impact from this sale for some time, but this is one of the biggest days in Lakers history. The Buss Family has run the team since 1979, and the team has seen plenty of success under them.
But many fans have wanted Jeanie to sell the team in recent years, and they now have their wish. Walter could be the start of a new era in Lakers basketball, with the team being built around star Luka Doncic.
The new era of Lakers basketball starts now in one of more shocking moves in NBA history.
