Lakers' LeBron James Retiring After This Season? NBA Insiders Weigh In
It wouldn't truly be the NBA offseason if there wasn't constant speculation on the future of Lakers superstar LeBron James.
This offseason, rumors abounded about James leaving Los Angeles in search of a better fit. It was also speculated that the 21-time All-Star might be traded by the Lakers before the start of the 2025-26 season.
More news: LeBron James is the 'Dream Target' of Lakers' Rival at Trade Deadline: Report
The swirling speculation is justified, as James has broken a key precedent.
For the first time in his storied 22-season career, James is playing on an expiring contract as opposed to accepting a contract extension. Of course, this means that if James decides he wants to return next season, he would be an unrestricted free agent once the upcoming season.
ESPN's Tim Bontemps surveyed 20 league insiders, including coaches, scouts and executives, about their predictions regarding the upcoming NBA season and beyond.
One of Bontemps questions was, "Where will LeBron James be at the start of the 2026-27 season?" Perhaps the lack of consistency among the 20 asked shows truly how secretive James' plans are to the public.
More news: Lakers' Trade Plans Receive Major Update From ESPN Insider
"If I was taking the Lakers of the field," one Eastern Conference scout said, "I'd take the field. But I'll take the Lakers over any specific team, especially given they are the one with a clear path to pay him."
Of the 20 insiders asked, seven said James would be with the Lakers, four voted on the Cleveland Cavaliers, two said the Golden State Warriors and the Dallas Mavericks and Miami Heat each received a vote. Five said they thought that by 2026, James would be enjoying retirement.
"It just feels like it's where it's going to end," a Western Conference scout told Bontemps.
James hasn't committed to whether or not he will return to the basketball court in 2026. The four-time MVP was asked on 360 With Speedy about his foray into the golf world and if that was an indication he might be preparing to hang it up.
"I'm not hinting at anything," James said. "Obviously, I know I'm on the other side of the hump, for sure. Come on now, I'm not about to play another 23 years, that's for damn sure. And I'm not about to play another 10. I'm definitely gearing up to where the end is, I'm not there yet."
Latest Lakers News
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI.