Lakers' LeBron James Sheds Light on Bronny, Bryce Entering Offseason
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James revealed the developmental plan for his two sons, Bronny and Bryce, as both enter crucial years in their young basketball careers.
Last year, Bronny James was taken in the second round by the Lakers, spending a good portion of his season in the G-League. Bronny needed development time, according to the Lakers, before entering the team's full-time rotation.
Heading into this upcoming season, Bronny should get an opportunity to enter the rotation during training camp and the pre-season, making his off-season work all the more important.
His younger brother, Bryce, is entering college basketball with the University of Arizona. Expectations are high for LeBron's younger son.
A good season at Arizona could lead to him being drafted after his freshman year, potentially joining his father on the Lakers.
James, on the "Mind the Game" podcast, shared his approach to coaching Bryce and Bronny during this crucial development period.
"From Bronny growing up to where he is now and Bryce on his way to Tucson to Arizona, I've never got involved," James said on the podcast.
"I've never went to a practice and sat through practice the whole time to see how my son was being utilized. I never got on the phone with the coaches.”
"Listen, he's there to coach my son, coach him however you want to. And I think you need to hold him accountable. I hope you hold him more accountable than any other kid here, and say what the (expletive) you need to say, no matter how it's being said.”
James' relatively hands-off approach is interesting considering how much influence he could wield on his sons' development if he wanted to do so.
While LeBron does work out with his sons and provides some level of coaching, there seems to be a respectful boundary that allows coaches to treat LeBron's sons like everyone else.
In 11 games with the South Bay Lakers, Bronny averaged 21.9 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.3 assists. His play did much to silence doubters about whether he deserved a spot on the roster, though the pressure is on for Bronny to secure a full-time roster spot.
More Lakers news:
Former Lakers Star Says Social Media Ruined LeBron James
Lakers' LeBron James Slams Haters With Simple Pushback Message
Lakers Expected to Have Heavy Competition For Brook Lopez
Lakers Rumors: Latest Chris Paul Comments Could Hint at LA Future
Lakers Likely Trade Package for Rumored Center Target Revealed
Lakers Urged to Zero In on Knicks Star This Offseason
For more news and notes on the Los Angeles Lakers, head on over to Los Angeles Lakers on SI.