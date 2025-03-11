Lakers Linked to International Defensive Center in New NBA Mock Draft
As the 2025 NBA Draft approaches, the Los Angeles Lakers, despite not having a first-round pick this year, are still generating buzz due to their second-round selection.
Recent mock drafts are linking the Lakers to Mouhamed Faye, a 6'10" center from Senegal, who is projected to go as the 56th pick. This could be a pivotal addition for the Lakers as they continue to rebuild and strengthen their roster following a significant trade.
More Lakers: NBA Executive Believes Lakers Got More Than Just Luka Doncic in Blockbuster Trade
The Lakers were able to pull off one of the most talked-about trades in recent NBA history by sending Anthony Davis to the Dallas Mavericks in exchange for the star of the deal, Luka Doncic.
With Doncic now in the fold, the Lakers have instantly become one of the top teams in the league.
However, the trade left a void in the front court, one that has been partially filled by young center Jaxson Hayes, who has been stepping up in Davis' absence. While Hayes' play has been promising, the Lakers could certainly use more depth and defensive help in the paint.
Enter Mouhamed Faye.
Faye has garnered attention as a high-upside prospect, primarily due to his elite defensive abilities. Standing at 6'10", he combines size with incredible mobility, making him an intriguing option for a Lakers team looking to bolster its defense.
Faye’s shot-blocking and versatility are his standout traits. His ability to slide his feet and stay in front of defenders, particularly for someone of his size, sets him apart from many other big men in this draft class.
Opponents struggle to get separation against him, and his shot-altering presence can make life difficult for opponents trying to finish in the paint.
More Lakers: Lakers News: JJ Redick Almost Joined Celtics Coaching Staff
A player like Faye could bring immediate value to the Lakers, offering a strong defensive presence on the interior while complementing the offensive prowess of Doncic. His ability to switch on pick-and-rolls and contest shots could significantly improve the Lakers' defense, which has been a weak point in recent years.
Additionally, Faye has shown flashes of growth on offense, particularly as a roller to the basket and a rebounder, skills that could be refined further under the guidance of Lakers’ coaching staff.
Faye's international experience adds another layer of intrigue.
Competing at a high level in Europe, he has been exposed to a more structured game, which could help him transition to the NBA. His defensive IQ and work ethic are already evident, and with continued development, he could become a key role player for the Lakers.
If Faye does indeed land in LA at pick 56, he may be the defensive spark the Lakers need as they pursue another championship run.
More Lakers:
Lakers Injury Report: Jaxson Hayes Downgraded For Rivalry Showdown vs Celtics
Jrue Holiday Injury Status For Lakers vs Celtics
For more Lakers news, visit Los Angeles Lakers on SI