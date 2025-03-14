Lakers' Luka Doncic 'Unsure' About Playing in Back-to-Back vs Nuggets
The Los Angeles Lakers are coming off a tough loss to the Milwaukee Bucks and they now will be facing the Denver Nuggets. It will be the second game of a back-to-back so Los Angeles could have some tired legs.
While it remains to be seen which players will be available for the Lakers today, star guard Luka Doncic could end up missing the game. Doncic was asked after the game against the Bucks about his status for the Nuggets matchup and he said he was unsure.
“We’ll see,” he mentioned about possibly sitting out the bottom end of a back-to-back against the Denver Nuggets and Serbian Nikola Jokic in Ball Arena on Friday, “I don’t know yet.”
If Doncic can't give it a go, the Lakers could be in line for some issues. Doncic did what he could to help the Lakers take down the Bucks but it wasn't enough as Milwaukee overpowered Los Angeles entirely.
The star guard finished the game scoring 45 points, grabbing 11 rebounds, dishing out three assists, getting two steals, and blocking one shot. It was an impressive effort but in the end, the Lakers fell short of getting the win.
After the fact, the star reiterated that his individual performances don't mean anything if the team doesn't get the win.
“Nothing matters if we lose the game,” he stressed in a postgame press conference, “It’s a team sport, and we need to be all together. Whatever somebody does, it is great. But at the end of the day, you got to win. We didn’t do that tonight.”
While the Lakers didn't get the win, it was a solid performance from Doncic. The guard did what he could and not his status for the game against the Nuggets remains up in the air.
We should know closer to the start of the game whether Doncic will suit up for this crucial showdown between the two Western Conference teams.
