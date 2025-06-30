All Lakers

Lakers Miss Out on Free Agent Target to Clippers in $18 Million Deal

Noah Camras

Mar 4, 2024; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Los Angeles Clippers forward Kawhi Leonard (2) gets pressure from Milwaukee Bucks center Brook Lopez (11) and guard Pat Connaughton (24) in the third quarter at Fiserv Forum. Mandatory Credit: Benny Sieu-Imagn Images / Benny Sieu-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers won't be signing Brook Lopez, as the All-Star big man (and former Laker) is signing a two-year, $18 million deal to join the Los Angeles Clippers.

Lopez has been linked to the Lakers ever since the offseason began, but is now joining a West rival instead, putting additional pressure on L.A. to find a big man in free agency.

This story will be updated...

Noah graduated from USC in 2022 with a B.A. in Journalism and a minor in Sports Media Studies. He is the lead editor for All Lakers. He was born and raised in Los Angeles, and grew up a fan of all LA sports. 

