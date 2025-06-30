All Lakers

Lakers Could Be Making Trade With Rockets Following Major Free Agent Loss: Report

Jan 19, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Lakers forward Dorian Finney-Smith (17) reacts during the second half at Intuit Dome. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images
The Los Angeles Lakers could be involved in a potential sign-and-trade with the Houston Rockets after losing their veteran forward, Dorian Finney-Smith.

According to Keith Smith of the Front Office Show, the Rockets could be looking at using and trading around either Finney-Smith or Clint Capela.

Finney-Smith has agreed to sign a four-year, $53 million deal with the Rockets.

This story will be updated…. 

